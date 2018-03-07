New leadership steers 2018 July 4 celebration

The show will go on.

That’s the message the team of new organizers of the 4th of July celebration in Lititz want to make clear.

Tim Reedy, who for years has championed the day-long celebration, has decided to step away from the role this year.

Taking the reins are current Lititz Springs Park board members Jeff Rinehimer and Kellye Martin.

Rinehimer, who has served on the park board for four years, commended Reedy for his tireless efforts in the past in organizing the event.

“Tim did a tremendous job,” Rinehimer said. The changeover for this year was seamless.”

A 2008 graduate of Warwick who has lived in Lititz since age five, Martin is thrilled to help lead the planning team this year.

“Between my previous experience as an event planner and my love for Lititz, this was a natural fit for me,” Martin said. “I’m excited to take on this challenge.”

But even she and Rinehimer can’t do it all alone. As the saying goes, it takes a village. And in this case, that village is comprised of several members of the community — all very busy preparing the big day.

Making a return this year will be all of the familiar favorites like the baby parade, food vendors, kids zone, music, the 77th Annual Queen of Candles pageant, and of course, the spectacular fireworks show which will end the night with a bang.

And this year, look for things to become a little more brighter in the park once the sun goes down.

First celebrated in 1843, this year marks the 175th anniversary of the Fairyland of Candles. It all began with a special attraction which was added to the annual celebration and called a “general illumination of the grounds.” That year, four-hundred candles were lit in an effort to raise funds for the park.

The idea of lighting candles was “borrowed” from the customs of the Lititz Moravian Christmas eve vigil services. At the end of the 1843 celebration, a total of $12 was realized after expenses. While that number seems very low by today’s standards, some things still haven’t changed: funds collected during the Independence Day celebration have always gone right back into the park.

And as in past years, attendees should expect some special collectibles to mark the occasion.

“Limited edition posters which were sold last year were a big hit, so we’re hoping to design and print a new one again this year,” says Martin. “Plans are also underway for a special t-shirt that can be purchased online before the event, and then picked up in the park on the 4th.”

Preliminary plans also include having the Queen of Candles pass her light down to the spring, where the candles will be ignited up and down the stream. The lights will then be “lifted” upwards to special lanterns that will be placed in the trees.

Beginning with 400 candles in 1843, the event this year boasts an estimated 6,000, according to planners.

Despite the endless preperation of the upcoming event and her busy life outside of it, Martin is ever-reminded of what this celebration means to her, as well as the community.

“To me, this is the epitome of Lititz,” she said. “July 4th honors our traditions like the Queen of Candles pageant, the Lititz Community Band, and fireworks. I remember performing with my dance group here as a kid when the new playground was dedicated. Ever since, I’ve felt a strong connection to the park and this event in particular.”

Rinehimer echoes Martin’s sentiments.

“This year is going to be fantastic,” he said. “Next year is going to be a challenge, but we want to reassure everybody that the celebration will always be in the park. We will do all we can.”

Admission the day of the event is $15 or $12 in advance. Kids 10-and-under are free. Gates open at 12 p.m. The rain date is July 5th. Organizers would like to remind the public that Lititz Springs Park is a private entity and does not receive any state or federal money to maintain it.

Visit lititz4thofjuly.com for more information.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express.