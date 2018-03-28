New digs for Farmers Market
Popular seasonal destination moves to Lititz Springs Park, additional shade, more relaxed atmosphere.
Things are about to get “cooler” for the Lititz Farmers Market.
That’s because it’s found a new home at Lititz Springs Park, a perfect location for the popular local market which is about to begin its 11th season in May, said Holly DeKarske, executive director of Venture Lititz.
This new location comes as a result of last year’s spot being unavailable this season.
With new tenants planning to occupy the former Morgan paper mill building on Cedar Street, that will require the use of all parking spaces that accompany the property including last year’s market space on the east side of North Broad Street, next to the Parkview Hotel.
The weekly event will be staged just steps away from the North Broad street entrance of the park, and mere feet off the sidewalk. This new space promises additional shade, as well as a more relaxed atmosphere. Additionally, easy and quick access to picnic tables will add convenience for shoppers who will now be able to sit and relax and enjoy their goodies minutes after they are finished shopping.
In addition to numerous vendors selling an extensive array of baked goods, fresh fruits and vegetables and lots more, there will be a different food truck each week, which will be stationed in the parking spaces opposite the duck pond. Live music will also be situated in the nearby gazebo, a perfect spot to encourage patrons and families to set up their blankets and chairs nearby and make an evening of it.
While the market location is new this year, it’s better in so many ways, notes DeKarske.
“The park meets several of our needs including electric, shade, high visibility, restrooms, and most importantly, a family friendly environment,” she said. “You can spend the evening with the family, pick up dinner, farm fresh goodies for the week, and stay to enjoy some music.”
DeKarske added that now that the new location for the market has been finalized, the next step is putting on the final touches, including confirming the vendor list.
“We’re really excited for the new location, and now focused on getting vendor applications and selecting the right mix for the upcoming season.”
Now in its 11th season, The Lititz Farmers Market will mark its seasonal debut at the Lititz Springs Park on Thursday May 17 and will continue each Thursday evening through October. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to dark. Visit lititzfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
-
