New ‘Diehl’ for county library system
A Lititz native was recently named president of the Library System of Lancaster County.
Christina Diehl of Lancaster accepted the role for the 2018 year, the organization selected her at its annual meeting April 18. Born and raised in Lititz where her family still resides, Diehl earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from West Chester University, and works as a realtor for Coldwell Banker.
From a very early age, Diehl was taught the power of a library card.
“I remember my first grade teacher Mrs. Lipkowski, who walked us down to the old Lititz Library on the corner of Broad and Lemon streets so that we could get our first library card,” she said.
It was this exposure to the importance of reading that inspired her to join the county library board. First serving as a member at large, after two years, she became secretary, and eventually was asked to serve as president.
“Libraries provide a meeting place and are resources for residents that may otherwise have trouble affording such things,” she said. “I’m passionate about anything that enhances a community and provides resources for its residents to improve themselves. Libraries do both of these things.”
When asked what book influenced her life, Diehl cites “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand.
“It’s probably my favorite book of all time,” she said. “It’s all about personal responsibility which is one of the most important things that my parents instilled in me,” she said. “That value plays a huge part in my career, my personal life, and my belief in volunteerism.”
Diehl is also quick to point out how libraries across the county and nation are constantly challenged to remain on the cutting edge of technology.
“Our libraries consistently do a great job of evolving with the times,” she said. “They’re a place to go for technology, to get passes to museums, and even to renew your passport,” she says. “I’m excited to see what else is in store, and I’ll always have an open ear if people would like to voice ideas, concerns, or questions.”
While funds have been cut virtually every year to local libraries, she knows there’s many challenges that lie ahead. But despite these obstacles, she is confident and ready to take on the next “chapter” in her life.
“The main thing I am focused on is helping to continue the momentum for fundraising that our current executive director Bonnie Young has worked so relentlessly to create,” she says. “The relationship between the system and its member libraries is strong, and we’re looking forward to keeping it that way through open communication.”
Learn more at lancasterlibraries.org
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
