Never forget

On Wednesday morning, the Warwick High School Civics Club presented its 7th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the flagpole at the main entrance to the high school. Each year on Sept. 11, the Civics Club invites local first responders and hometown heroes to be recognized and honored for their service.

“We started doing the event on Sept. 11, 2013. The goal of the event and the Civics Club is to connect classroom social studies with the world around us and our own local community,” stated Paul Castellitto, social studies teacher and advisor for the Civics Club.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is a time to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and to honor those “Hometown Heroes” in the greater Lititz community who serve on a daily basis and sacrifice their lives. It is the goal of the Civics Club to raise awareness of the roles and importance of the local first responders in the community.

“Hopefully this awareness will compel our Warwick students to want and serve as firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, etc. The Civics Club gives students a vehicle to connect and to get more involved outside of the classroom,” said Castellitto.

The Sept. 11 ceremony started with the National Anthem performed by WHS freshman, Angela Cordischi, followed by remarks from Castellitto.

Sergeant Jared Hahn of Lititz Borough Police, Officer Ken Wolfe of Lititz Borough Police/SRO for Warwick, Officer Scott Martin of Ephrata Police, Lynn Mearig, Chief of the Brunnerville Fire Company, and Amanda Martin from the Brunnerville Fire Company were honored and recognized for their service.

Judge Jeffrey Conrad concluded the ceremony with a speech on the importance of remembering this day, reminding all that freedom is not free, and it comes with a cost.

Paul Castellitto closed by stating that Sept. 11 is a day where we remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The event concluded with a moment of silence in remembrance of that day.

Members and other first responders were in attendance from the Lititz Borough Police, Ephrata Borough Police, Lititz Fire Department, Brunnerville Fire Company, Warwick EMS, Northern

Regional Police Community Service Aid, and the Rothsville Fire Company.

Warwick students, staff and families were also in attendance.