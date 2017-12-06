We need a Lititz Christmas, right this very minute
It was beginning to look and feel like Christmas in Lititz on Saturday.
There was a toy castle at the Lititz Elementary School gym and a candy cane toss. Kids were off on a scavenger hunt to Lititz shops to gather treats like chocolate bars and cookies.
Phil Davidson was on hand at the Lititz Elementary School gym, with his whimsical mini carousel. The red and white striped canopy was trimmed in blue. Miniature horses swirled around and around.
Children had the chance to “ride” the carousel by placing a tiny pipe-cleaner rider on the horse of their choice. Then the carousel would spin in a circle, its wooden slate floor blurring as it turned.
It was all a part of Have Yourself A Merry Lititz Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2, organized by Sarah Hummer with lots of busy helpers. The older teens helped to make the day extra special, while the younger kids got to enjoy free books from Lititz Public Library and Kiwanis Club, lollipops, candyland coloring, cookie decorating, face painting by the Girl Scouts, hot cocoa bean bag toss, ice cream from Greco’s Homemade Ice Cream and pretzels from Keystone Pretzels and Sturgis Pretzels.
That was just some of the fun. There was a magic show by Insanity Factor, holiday music by D.J. Cody and the Ryeland Harp Ring, dance by Elizabeth Stauffer, and an arts and crafts station by Lititz VFW Post 1463 Auxiliary and Matthew 25 Thrift Shop.
The highlight of it all was the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus by fire engine at Lititz Elementary School. All dressed in red, Santa and his smiling wife waved as they rode about town. They were greeted by the children and then went to their chairs, where they welcomed the little ones who asked for all their favorite toys for Christmas.
“This is a community event,” said Hummer. “We have lots of volunteers and contributors to the fun.”
The volunteers included the Warwick High School Interact Club, Manheim Key Club, Kiwanis Club of Lititz, Lititz Leos, Lititz AMBUCS, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts.
Out on the streets of downtown Lititz, the Moravian Trombone Choir played Christmas carols, funnel cakes were cooked up and marshmallows were roasted on a open fire. Jolly Jingles from the Lititz Post Office was handing out decorated pencils so that youngsters could write to Santa.
The scavenger hunt took the young participants to shops all over Lititz, including Appalachian Brewing Company, A Tea Affair, a. heather & co., Aaron’s Books, Antiques & Stuff, Café Chocolate, Calkins Vine and the Branches, Candy*ology, Charis Insurance, Clemintines, Ewebiquitous, Forever Home, General Sutter Inn, Heavenly Soaps & Scents, Isabella’s Ice Cream, Lititz Historical Foundation, Lititz Watch & Jewelry, McElroy Pharmacy, Main Men, Matthew 25, MinD’s Boutique, Morton Fine Furniture, Spill Café, Spotted Owl Boutique, Stargazers, Stoll & Wolfe, Sugar Whipped, Mustard Seed Boutique, Purple Turtle, Tomato Pie Café, Wilbur Chocolate, Zest! and Zum Anker Alley Shoppes.
There was history too. At the Lititz Moravian Church, visitors had the chance to see the old-fashioned Christmas Putz, a display of the nativity scene retelling the story of Christ’s birth in the Moravian tradition. Across Main Street, the Lititz Museum featured a Christmas tree adorned with Moravian stars and an antique candle display, all reminding visitors of Lititz’s history.
If you’re interested in donating your time, talents, or items to next year’s Merry Lititz Christmas, email Sarah Hummer at hummersarahj@hotmail.com.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
