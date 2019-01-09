Moving ‘Fourth’
This year’s Independence Day logo has been revealed, six months ahead of the 202nd Fourth of July in Lititz celebration in Lititz Springs Park.
Organizers this year decided to make the fireworks the focal point of the celebration, said Kellye Martin, who is co-chairing the event with Holly DeKarske.
“Throughout the event, guests can expect to see themes of stars and fire bursts all leading up to our freshly redesigned field layout before the big show,” Martin said. Organizers wanted to incorporate as much local talent as possible this year.
“We know there are so many unique and talented people right here in our community and this year, we really want to give them a chance to shine,” she said. Graphic designer Bill Dussinger released his latest logo last week, which features an array of stars and all-caps text, “2019 Family Fun Fourth of July Fireworks.”
This year also marks the first time that a new layout for the fireworks will be used. At press time, details are still being finalized with officials and members of the police and fire departments.
Keep your eye on the pages of the Lititz Record Express for future updates as we approach the 2019 celebration!
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
Moving 'Fourth'
This year’s Independence Day logo has been revealed, six months...
