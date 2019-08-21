More personnel moves at Warwick SD
Getting things lined up for the start of the 2019-20 school year was a priority at the Aug. 20 meeting of the Warwick School Board.
The start of school for students will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, with teachers starting Sept. 3. There will be a special voting session for personnel at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 3 to finalize additional appointments.
“We welcomed 24 new teaching staff today,” said Warwick School District Superintendent April Hershey, noting that the new teachers participated in an orientation program to get acquainted with the school district and personnel.
Among the new teachers, who were approved at the school board meeting, were Olha Drobot as an English language learner teacher, 50% at Warwick High School and 50% at Warwick Middle School, replacing Megan Nolt, who resigned.
Roseanne Roberts was named as an English language arts teacher at Warwick Middle School, replacing Jonathan Olshan, who received a change of status.
Roberts thanked the board for the appointment and said that she was “super excited” to be joining the Warwick School District. Drobot agreed that she too was grateful and “super excited.”
The board approved two changes of status, one for Debra Kline-Smith from a 100% vocal music teacher at the high school to Warwick High School at 85% and Warwick Middle School at 15%.
The other was long-time gifted teacher Michael Smith, who will be splitting his responsibilities between Warwick Middle School and Warwick High School at 50/50. High school gifted teacher
Carolyn Hoy retired, and the gifted program is being restructured. Smith has successfully led his middle school students in the Future City competition for many years, including taking top honors in the national competition in February 2019.
Parent Owen Blevins questioned how it would work effectively to have Smith working in both the middle school and high school. He noted that his children have participated in the gifted program
“We have two incredible teachers in Carolyn Hoy and Michael Smith,” said Blevins, adding that he was concerned that Smith dividing time between the two schools would not be the best situation for students in the gifted program.
The school board also approved eight new appointments to Warwick School Board committees. There have been several resignations and end-of-terms, leaving a number of positions open for community members who want to serve as volunteers on committees to the Warwick School Board. Community members meet with board members and school personnel on issues affecting the school district.
Shari Medini was named to the Student Activities Committee. Todd Bergman, Keith Meckley, Dennis Quinn, and Phil Saleet will serve on the Building & Property Committee. Edward Browne, Russel Dicks, and Lisa Miller will serve on the Finance & Legal Committee.
“We welcome our new committee members and look forward to having new ideas and opinions,” said Warwick School Board President Michael Landis.
Another new member of the Student Activities Committee will be Warwick High School junior Olivia Hartman, who will be stepping into the role of student representative to the Warwick School
Board. She will also be a part of the Student Activities Committee. Hartman will begin her term as a student advisor at the school board meeting in September.
Although the Student Activities Committee did not meet in August, there were three Sunday Use requests that were approved: for the Lancaster Bike Club to use the high school parking lot for
Heavenly Hike on a Bike on Aug. 25, Warwick Youth Girls Softball to use the John Beck baseball field for practices Sept. 8 through Oct. 27, and Warwick Youth Football to add a home game on the turf field on Sept. 1.
There were several non-instructional appointments made, including Jessica Newswanger as a food and nutrition services assistant at Warwick High School, Rachel Hoffman as a special programs assistant at Warwick Middle School, Sarah Bugg as a student support assistant at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, Jocelyn Hirschfeld as a behavior support assistant at John R. Bonfield
Elementary School, and Corey Hudock as a student support assistant at Kissel Hill Elementary School.
Matthew Jerchau was named as a musical lighting technician at Warwick High School, and Nathan Morgan was named as a marching band assistant at 50% at Warwick High School. Carl Wagner is an assistant boys soccer coach at 50% at Warwick High School.
Two Brittanys will be sharing the position of assistant junior high cheerleading coaches at Warwick Middle School, with Brittany Boultbee and Brittany Obetz working together, with Gwen Reist as head junior high cheerleading coach at Warwick Middle School.
Lee Walter will be serving as 100% Science Olympiad advisor at Warwick Middle School, having previously served 50% with Austen Lambert, who resigned.
The public was invited to share comments and questions at the end of the meeting.
One parent, Kelly Testa, expressed her concerns about issues with the boys’ restrooms at the high school, asking that something be done to improve the situation with the start of the school year.
Testa reported that the boys’ room has had problems with vandalism, drug use, vaping, and other destructive behaviors.
Warwick School District Coordinator of School Safety and Security John Schofield reported that the high school has a plan in place to monitor the situation more effectively through the use of security cameras outside the restrooms. He and School Resource Officer Ken Wolfe have been able to make progress in apprehending some of the students who were causing the damage, and will continue their efforts with the new school year.
Blevins agreed that he had witnessed the conditions in the boys’ restroom on two occasions, and noted that there were no soap or paper towels because of the vandalism. While cameras would not be appropriate in the restrooms, having security cameras outside the restrooms should be helpful in locating students who participate in unacceptable behavior.
On the issue of the proposed Warwick School District field house, Bob Becker expressed his 100% support. Bob Fitz said that he was in favor of locker rooms for the teams, but wondered if there would be a more affordable way to upgrade the facilities rather than building a new field house.
Pete Carson requested that he receive a complete copy of the bids associated with all the projects proposed. He suggested that an independent group be formed to meet with the administration and board members to discuss proposed projects in detail. He also asked for a guarantee from the school district that taxes would not increase over the life of the bonds associated with the projects.
Judy Brinkman encouraged board members, administration, and community members to follow the Facebook page Warwick Transparency Foundation (WTF) in order to become aware of the issues that concern people in the Warwick School District. She noted that the forum does not allow rudeness and most comments are positive.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
More personnel moves at Warwick SD
