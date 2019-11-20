Moravian Manor dropping Children’s Corner program

After 33 years of business, Moravian Manor will end its popular Children’s Corner program effective March 27.

This was the message shared in a letter from Moravian Manor dated Nov. 12 and mailed to parents who had children enrolled in the plan, which offers part time as well as full-time child care for toddlers, infants, and preschool children ages six weeks to five years old.

Since opening Sept. 2, 1986, the Children’s Corner program fostered countless relationships and strong bonds between the seniors living at the facility and the children who were cared for there.

The halt of this service, which typically enrolls 35 to 40 children, will affect nine employees.

“This decision was difficult for us,” said David Swartley, president and CEO of Moravian Manor.

“We opened the Children’s Corner in 1986 for two primary reasons; to support our employees with young children and to provide an intergenerational program for our residents. While we intended to provide the space and administrative support for free, the hope was that the program would cover its operating costs over time. Unfortunately, the program has been subsidized by Moravian Manor’s core operations for many years.”

In conversations with other daycare operators, Swartley stated that Moravian Manor found that running a daycare center for 35 children is not feasible economically; and it would have to be three or four times the present size to cover operating costs.

“As we discussed this internally, it became clear that we do not have room to expand on our main campus, and our stewardship obligation makes it hard to continue to justify the growing subsidies for a non-core program,” he said.

He added that “Our overarching mission is to serve our residents, and a significant challenge for any not-for-profit organization is careful stewardship of resources. While we appreciate the many accolades The Children’s Corner has received over the years from parents in the community, it is hard to consider this a primary support service for our residents, none of whom have young children, or our employees, when very few actually utilize the Children’s Corner.”

“Our subsidy of the program continues to grow as costs continue to escalate faster than general inflation,” he added. “As we have raised tuition over the years, fewer of our own employees use the center (current usage is around 10% of the children); this was one of the primary reasons the center was opened 33 years ago. In our quest to champion excellent health care services for our Life Plan and nursing care residents, considering the financial pressures on our health care operations, difficult decisions need to be made.”

“Hearing about the closing absolutely shocked me and I was in disbelief,” said Allison Butler of Lititz, who utilized the facility for nearly two years for both of her children.

Lindsey Buckwalter, whose son was enrolled for the past two years, said her family was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news.

“We had chosen Children’s Corner because of the wonderful facilities, their reputation for education and care, not to mention the intergenerational activities,” Buckwalter said. “We know our son benefited from interacting with the residents as I am sure they did with him too.” She said it is sad to see relationships with the residents, his friends, and the teachers come to an end. “We especially feel for the teachers who have become like family and poured their lives and love into the little ones they watched as we worked,” she said. Like many other parents, Buckwalter has reached out to the local daycare centers hoping to find another option.

“Quite frankly, it does not feel good to put parents in a predicament of finding other care options,” Swartley said. “My three children benefited from the program years ago. The program and the staff are excellent. Ironically, the very part of the program that makes it unique (small and personal), also makes it unsustainable since we are unable to ‘scale it’ to the size necessary for financial success.”

Swartley said Moravian Manor will try to assist parents in locating other child care alternatives in the area and there are no immediate plans for the space once operations cease.

