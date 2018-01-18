Home   >   News   >   Milady reigns supreme

Milady reigns supreme

By on January 18, 2018

Jacob Spatz leads his cow, Pleasant Valley Tonka Milady, into the ring.

A cow named Milady handed her owner Jacob Spatz of Lititz an unforgettable birthday gift on Jan. 12 — his first supreme champion banner.

Pleasant Valley Tonka Milady, a 4-year-old Jersey, was selected as the fairest of all the dairy cows by the judges.

“For us, it was a pretty unanimous decision,” said judge Michael Yoder. He, Joy Widerman and Erin Uber evaluated 275 dairy cows throughout the day. He credited the quality of her mammary system, openness of frame and angularity for Milady’s win.

“She is a great representation of the Jersey breed,” Yoder said.

Spatz grinned and gave his cow a pat before making the ceremonial walk to the ring of shavings for the official photo and banner presentation.

“After many years of showing, this is the first time,” Spatz said of his supreme win.

The cow is a familiar competitor at other Jersey shows. Milady was the grand champion at the Shippensburg Shoot Out and placed fourth in her class at the National Jersey Show during the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.

Spatz plans to hit the tanbark trail this summer with a trip to the Maryland State Fair, Shippensburg Shoot Out, and possibly a return trip to Louisville.

His wife, Megan, said the couple enjoy taking a break from their farm and jobs to focus on their cattle at the dairy shows.

Spatz works as sales director at New Holland Auto Group when he’s not managing the couple’s first-generation dairy farm, Spatz Cattle Co.

He said his love of cattle started back in 4-H while showing his grandfather’s Jersey cattle, and that prompted him to start his own dairy in a leased tie-stall dairy barn.

Milady’s current annual lactation is 22,569 pounds of milk with 5.9 percent fat and 4.4 percent protein.

Spatz Cattle Co. has a 60-cow milking herd, plus another 100 Jersey heifers.

“Farming keeps me humble,” Spatz said.

Charlene Shupp Espenshade is the special sections editor for Lancaster Farming, a sister publication of the Record Express.

 

