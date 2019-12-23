Memories in motion
Centerpieces of model train village have special meaning for area man
A model train village has recently been completed by Wayne and Deborah Geltz of Lititz.
And among the hundred or so pieces of modern decorations which make up the display are two handmade houses built nearly 100 years ago by Wayne’s late grandfather, Harry Geltz.
These two precious structures are the only remaining pieces left of a once larger set.
At least that’s the case for now.
It takes a village
Beginning in the early 1920s, Harry would construct buildings which were then placed on display in several locations around Lititz during the holidays. His creations were made with a combination of newspaper and paste which was then mixed into a pulp. After being molded, he baked the formations at 450 degrees to set.
In 1924, Harry’s personal Christmas tree was named the “Finest Christmas tree in town,” and was adorned at the base with cathedrals, castles, a hotel, and a windmill he made himself. That year, he welcomed over 300 guests to his home to see this magical wonderland.
In 1927, Harry’s handiwork was put on display at the Lititz American Legion for all to enjoy. That year, the display was made up of over 30 individual houses.
In 1932, Harry erected an entire miniature town comprised of 24 different structures — one with 548 individual windows — and put it on display inside the Lititz firehouse. Each structure contained electrical lights, and some even had power. By this time his son, Elvin, was also assisting, and an electric train also complimented the scenery that year.
Sadly, two years later, in 1934, Harry would pass away at the age of 55.
Unfortunately, his future grandson, Wayne, would never get the chance to meet him.
Home is where the ‘house’ is
Years later, during each holiday season, Elvin continued the tradition of setting up a model train.
“He would bring the Lionels out at Christmas time,” Wayne said of his late father, who passed away in 1990.
In 2013, Wayne would inherit two of his grandfather’s handmade houses which once brought joy to countless children many years ago.
“I knew exactly what they were,” he said.
From there, a new hobby was formed.
“Since retirement, I have felt compelled to build a model train display; and my wife and I finally finished the project this year,” Wayne said.
“About four to five years ago, I got the real bug,” he added.
The display is O gauge in size, and there’s countless trees, shrubs, carolers, sleighs, animals, a merry-go-round, and everything in between.
“The theme is an early 1900s Victorian style village with people and houses in the style of that era,” Wayne explained.
Deborah was in charge of all the landscaping, positioning each piece of gravel in just the right place.
“It came to life when my wife started to put the gravel down and all the landscaping, and that was only about two weeks ago,” Wayne noted.
“We worked together,” Deborah added. “He’s more mechanical; I’m more the decorator. This is the fourth reinvention,” she said. “He kept deciding to add things and then take it all apart.”
The current setup, which took three years to complete, measures 12×16 feet and contains approximately 180 feet of track.
“There’s a lot of track there,” Wayne added with a chuckle. “I had to buy track three times just to make it all fit.”
And at the center of it all are a pair of antique houses built by his relative which go perfectly together with the rest of the decor. But for Wayne Geltz, they also serve as a special tribute to a grandfather he never knew.
“This is the first time anyone’s even seen them since the 1930s,” he said.
Geltz hopes that one day more of the buildings built by his grandfather will surface.
“We believe there are other miniature buildings that Lititz residents have in their attics or basements,” he said.
While their display is currently not open to the public, the couple is not completely ruling out visitors one day.
“We have it down here and we love it,” he said. “I think it’s time to show other people.”
Perhaps, one day in the future, even adorned with more of his grandfather’s handiwork.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express.
