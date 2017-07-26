- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Mela memories
The Indian American Fusion Group of Lancaster hosted Mela, a free festival of Indian culture, food, and artistry, on July 22 in Lititz Springs Park.
Despite the rain and impending storms, crowds game out to enjoy the free performances, which included Bollywood dancing and John Protopas performing on the sitar.
Demonstrations of several Indian arts took place, including intricate henna tattoos. The crowd waited out the rain over plates of fragrant Indian food — fried samosa dumplings, an eggplant curry called bagrey bagan, vegetable biryani with rice, chicken curry, and little green confections containing breath-freshening rose petals called besan ladu.
The festival is the brainchild of Satish Dwivedi, a resident of Lititz, and an audio technician for Clair Global. The word mela in Sanskrit means, “to meet or gather.” It is also used synonymously with “fair.” The South Asian Diaspora has brought this concept to the rest of the world and the English language has adopted this word to mean theme based exhibitions, gathering or fairs.
