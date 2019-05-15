Meet the 2019 Queen of Candles Court
This year marks the 78th Queen of the Candles Pageant. The pageant is sponsored by Listrak and arranged by the Lititz Woman’s Club. Twelve young ladies, who are all members of the Warwick High School class of 2019, are selected by their classmates through a secret ballot.
The first in-person look at the court will be at the Lititz Lions parade on July 3 which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Once crowned, the 2019 Queen will light her candle and then ignite the other candles held by members of her court. Boy Scouts from the Lititz area will then help illuminate the rest of the candles which will adorn the Lititz Springs Park and will help light up the night.
The 2018 reigning Queen of Candles, McKenzie Cossette, will also be on hand to crown the new queen that evening. McKenzie just completed her freshman year of college at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she is majoring in business management with a minor in Spanish. She is a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She would like to spend a semester studying abroad in Spain. Ultimately, she would like to work her way up to a leadership position in which she can travel the world and use her Spanish skills.
This year’s court members are:
Rachall Adams
Rachall Adams is the daughter of Randy and Rebecca Adams. During her senior year, Rachall was a part of National Honors Society, student council, Global Social Problems Club, and was captain of the varsity volleyball team.
Outside of school, Rachall works at The Udder Choice restaurant in Ephrata, plays for the PA Elite volleyball club, and enjoys spending time with her friends and family. In the fall, Rachall will be attending Bloomsburg University to study physical therapy. The first memory that Rachall has of the Lititz fireworks is having the perfect view to watch the show from her front yard with her family and eating a special flag cake that her mom makes every year. Rachall would like to thank her friends, family, and classmates for making senior year so special.
Delaney Baringer
Delaney Baringer is the daughter of Jan and Lisa Baringer. During her senior year, Delaney obtained Distinguished Honor Roll while being actively involved in school activities such as Link Crew and PALS. Delaney always looked forward to sporting events where she would support her classmates alongside the Warwick Student Section.
Outside of school, Delaney works at Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Lititz Springs Pool. She also enjoys modeling and spending time with her family and friends. In the fall, Delaney will be attending West Chester University to major in business management and minor in communications. Her favorite thing about the Fourth of July celebration in Lititz is the fireworks and seeing the whole community come together to celebrate. Delaney would like to thank her classmates for making her senior year so memorable, as well as her family for always supporting her in everything she does.
Trinity Bitting-Ellis
Trinity Bitting-Ellis is the daughter of Michael and Lauren Bitting-Ellis, and sister of Abbie Bitting-Ellis. She was a member of the Warwick Varsity Track and Field team all four years of high school, where she was able to grab the school record in the high jump. At school, Trinity was part of the UNITE Club and Global Social Problems Club. Outside of school, you can find her working at Penn Cinema, Sugar Whipped Bakery, and the Lancaster Central Market. Trinity plans to attend Widener University in the fall to major in History and minor in Political Science. She will also be continuing track and field in college.
Trinity is proud to be from Lititz because of its unique charm. She loves that you can travel anywhere in town and find a smiling face. Trinity is honored to stand among such outstanding peers and friends. She would like to thank her class for nominating her. Trinity would also like to thank her biggest heroes, her parents, for their constant, unconditional love and support.
Jocelyn Brechbill
Jocelyn Brechbill is the daughter of David and Katrina Brechbill. Jocelyn was a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Link Crew, UNITE, and Student Advisory Board. She was a writer for the Warrior Beat in the Lititz Record, a Yearbook editor, student council vice president, Lititz Leos vice president, a dancer at Lititz Academy of Dance, and a part of her youth group at Newport Church.
In the fall, she plans to attend Temple University and major in Journalism. Jocelyn is proud to be from Lititz because it’s filled with people who are committed to serving others. She will never cease to value the weight of being able to smile at a stranger on the street and know she’ll get a smile in return. Her first memory of the Lititz fireworks was in 2006 when a storm sent them down on the crowd like little fireballs. She was five, and terrified of fireworks for at least a year, but it remains her favorite Fourth of July memory.
Abbey Finkill
Abbey Finkill is the daughter of Rob and Robin Finkill. Abbey was the senior class vice president and also the co-vice president of Aevidum. At the high school, Abbey was involved in Link Crew, UNITE, National Honors Society, and Science National Honors Society. Abbey also played varsity girls soccer and was the captain of the varsity basketball team at Warwick. Outside of school, Abbey volunteers at her church as a leader to fifth and sixth graders. She is also an employee of Penn Cinema. In the fall, Abbey will be attending Arcadia University to earn a Doctorate in physical therapy and be on the Arcadia Women’s Basketball team.
Her favorite thing about the Lititz fireworks is the moment right before the fireworks start, everyone is waiting in anticipation and then finally they start and it all goes quiet in the crowd for a minute.
Leah Graybill
Leah Graybill is the daughter of Darby and Janine Graybill. During her senior year, Leah was a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, and the PALS Club. Leah also participated in Warwick’s Open Campus program, spending time at Bonfield Elementary in Mrs. Rhoads’ third grade classroom and at John Beck in Mrs. Bernstein’s sixth grade classroom.
In athletics, Leah was a member of the varsity field hockey team and was honored as an LL League Academic All Star. She served as captain of the indoor and outdoor Girls’ Track & Field Teams, winning All-State Honors in both indoor and outdoor track.
Leah is an active member of the Middle Creek Church of the Brethren youth group. This fall, Leah will attend Shippensburg University to major in elementary and special education, while continuing her track career. Leah is grateful for family, friends, teachers, and coaches who have impacted her life in a positive way. Leah is most proud to be part of the Lititz Community because of the family-like atmosphere that exists here. No community wants to go through the kind of things Lititz faced last fall. However, emergency personnel, school staff, community leaders, and everyday citizens showed that Lititz is more than just a “cool, small town” — it’s a family.
Mickayla Harris
Mickayla Harris is the daughter of Jason and Michelle Harris. Mickayla thinks her senior year has flown by and would like to thank everyone who made it a year to remember. She was a co-captain of the girls soccer team, and co-president of Aevidum,. Mikayla enjoyed playing in the Junior-Senior powderpuff game and the German-American Soccer game. She had the opportunity to speak on behalf of Aevidum at Resilience Night to the student body at WHS. Mickayla was able to be a part of many wonderful clubs/events such as Link Crew, ASAP, student representative for the Warwick Wellness Committee, National Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society. She tried something new this year by joining Ski Club and Cybersecurity Club. Mickayla was recognized for Women in Technology and Computing.
She has many good memories from Warwick and is thankful for all who were and are part of her life inside and outside of school. Mickayla looks forward to attending the University of Delaware to major in mechanical/biomedical engineering. Her favorite part of the Lititz fireworks is seeing everyone enjoy time together, being happy, celebrating the Fourth of July and our Lititz “commUNITY.”
Abigayle Knouse
Abigayle Knouse is the daughter of Matthew and Kelly Knouse. For her senior year, Abbi was elected president of student council. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, and the Spanish Honor Society. She was also captain of the Warriorettes dance team. Abbi was an active member in UNITE, PALS, and Link Crew. She was also selected to be the October Senior of the month through the Lititz Woman’s Club and the senior female representative from Warwick for the Lancaster Optimist Club. Outside of school, Abbi is a part of a nationally ranked dance company through Pulse Dance Studio. She works at Isabella’s Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Lititz, and is a member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
In addition, Abbi spends an ample amount of time helping to take care of her grandfather. Abbi looks forward to attending Temple University in the fall majoring in psychology and minoring in cognitive neuroscience and a focus in Journalism. She considers herself extremely proud and blessed to be from such a unified town made up of great history and even better people.
Grace Longenderfer
Grace Longenderfer is the daughter Dan and Sally Longenderfer. During her senior year, Grace was actively involved in Link Crew, Global Social Problems Club, and History Club, with whom she attended Model U.N. She enjoyed participating in school spirit by attending sporting events alongside the Warwick Student Section. Grace achieved honors in academics this year and was also a representative on the Homecoming court.
Outside of school, Grace volunteers at her church and is employed at Brethren Village. When she’s not at school or working, Grace loves to spend time with her friends and family, for whom she is very thankful. After high school, Grace is planning on attending West Chester University to major in communications and minor in psychology.
She loves coming together with her community every year to watch the beautiful fireworks show with her friends and family. Grace would like to thank her classmates for making her senior year a truly memorable one.
Emily MacNair
Emily MacNair is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer MacNair. Emily was a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Link Crew and Student Council. She was also an editor for the school’s yearbook and a journalist for the school’s Warrior Beat news page. Outside of school, Emily volunteers through her church in Praise Band and Kids Kreation Choir. In Praise Band, Emily serves as a vocalist as well as the band’s keyboard player. In Kids Kreation, she teaches elementary students about music and how it can be used to serve God. She is also the secretary of the Lititz Leos Club.
Emily will be attending Millersville University to study Art Education. She also plans on continuing her music career as she continues to write and perform. Emily is proud to be from Lititz because of its beautiful surroundings and heart-warming community. She would like to thank the senior class for electing her to represent them in this year’s pageant.
Brynne McNelis
Brynne McNelis is the daughter of Scott and Lisa McNelis. Brynne achieved Distinguished Honor Roll for all four years of high school. She was a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. She was selected as Lititz Woman’s Club Senior of the Month for November.
During high school, Brynne was the secretary of student council and actively involved in Aevidum, Interact, Link Crew, Unified Track Team and the Guidance Counselor’s Advisory Board. She was a member of the Warwick Field Hockey Team and Warwick Swim Team and was selected swim team captain her senior year. She has been dancing at Lititz Academy of Dance since she was three. Brynne also served as a director of the Lititz Leos Club and participates in her church, St. James. Brynne will be attending Villanova University to major in communications with a minor in business. Her future aspirations include attending law school. Brynne’s fondest memory of Lititz is enjoying its hometown charm and strong sense of community.
Elizabeth VanScoten
Elizabeth VanScoten is the daughter of Barry and Amy VanScoten. During her senior year, Biz was a captain of the Warwick Field Hockey team, where she won First Team Allstar and All-Section Allstar awards. Biz was a part of the Open Campus program at Warwick and spent some of her day with Mr. Reber’s sixth grade class at Kissel Hill Elementary. Outside of school, Biz spends her time working at the Lititz recCenter, playing club field hockey, and spending time with her friends and family. In the fall, Biz will be attending James Madison University to major in elementary education and play field hockey.
Biz’s favorite thing about the Lititz fireworks is being able to be surprised by how amazing they are every year, and being able to spend the whole day in the park with her friends. Biz would like to thank everyone for making her senior year special and memorable.
Rachel Gaver (Flower Girl)
Rachel is the daughter of Matt and MaryAnn Gaver. She completed first grade in Mrs. Henschel’s class at John R. Bonfield Elementary School. Rachel likes school, especially gym class. She also likes to go to dance class, swimming and jumping on her trampoline with her friends. She’s very excited to be chosen as flower girl for the Queen of Candles Pageant.
Pierce Henault (Crown Bearer)
Pierce is the son of Christopher and Jenna Henault. He just completed first grade in Mrs. McKonly’s class at Lititz Elementary School. He enjoys competing in sports, being outside, creating structures, strategizing in games, and working on math problems. He is a loyal New England sports fan. He enjoys Sunday school at Victory Church, skiing, vacations, hiking and swimming.
The Queen of the Candles will be crowned July 4 during the evening festivities s in Lititz Springs Park. Learn more at lititz4thofjuly.com.
