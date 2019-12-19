Meet Nicha, LBPD’s new K-9 officer
She’s beautiful, sleek, and a rising star in Lititz.
The Dutch-born Nicha arrived for her first day on the job on Dec. 16, and she was ready to work.
Nicha, of course, is the new Lititz Borough Police Department’s K-9 officer. She is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois dog, who was bred in the Netherlands. She looks a bit like a German Shepherd, but is more slender and agile, with a golden coat and black facial accents.
The breed received national attention in October after a Belgian Malinois was credited with chasing Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi before he killed himself. That hero dog was honored at the White House in November.
Nicha is hoping for a quieter career in Lititz, but she will have a big responsibility. According to her human K-9 partner officer Cameron Burke, she has been trained to handle narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal apprehension. While Nicha is friendly and curious, criminals will want to be aware of her capacity to be quite fierce.
“As soon as I saw her, I knew she was the dog for me,” said Burke. “Look at her, she is quite a stand-out.”
Burke had traveled to Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana to select the dog that he bonded with best. After he met Nicha and they made their selection, Burke and Nicha started handler training in early November and just completed the program together last week.
Nicha’s first day on the job was Dec. 15, and she spent her first two days getting to know her new town. Burke drove her around in her new K-9 vehicle, which is specially equipped for the police dog and her partner. When Nicha is off-duty, she will be living with Burke and his family.
Even before Burke met Nicha, she was trained for police work as a puppy. She passed the criteria as a police dog, demonstrating her willingness to follow commands and be temperamentally right for the job. Burke went through a six-week handler program, and then they began working together.
Now that Nicha has arrived in Lititz, she is quite the celebrity. While she was posing for pictures outside the Lititz police department, people were calling out, with, “Is that Nicha? She’s beautiful.” and “Welcome to Lititz, Nicha.”
Burke is pleased that the borough has been able to reinstate the Lititz Borough Police Department’s K-9 Unit. Although he pitched the idea, he credits the police department, borough council, local businesses, various organizations, and the entire community. It had been more than nine years since Lititz had a K-9 Unit. The previous dogs were Duke, who served from 1997 to 2004, and Reky, who took from 2004 to 2010. Both of the late K-9 officers were German Shepherds, who served with their human K-9 officer, Kenneth Wolfe.
The new K-9 Unit was funded by a community fundraising campaign, with funds raised to cover the purchase of the dog, training, the K-9 vehicle, veterinary care, food, and other needs. The campaign raised nearly $80,000, ahead of the goal of $70,000. Nicha, of course, will have continued needs for food and veterinary care. Both Burke and Nicha will require continued training to keep up to date on training techniques and requirements.
“The support has been amazing, from my supervisors and coworkers, to the businesses and the community. The way everyone pulled together to support this has been amazing,” says Burke. “Thank you to everyone.”
The cost alone for Nicha was nearly $20,000. She has been trained as a dual-purpose narcotics dog, which means that she can locate the odor of narcotics, as well as tracking and apprehending suspects.
Nicha also serves as a public relations ambassador for the Lititz Borough Police Department, and will be visiting schools, attending public events, and making the rounds in Lititz Borough.
“She’s very curious and checking everything out,” says Burke, as Nicha gazed at herself in the window of Lititz Borough Hall on a rainy afternoon.
Now that Burke and Nicha are on the job together, this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Warrior girls remain undefeated
Historically, Warwick’s swimmers have always competed very well in their...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured German...
-
Italian-American holiday tradition
It’s all about Christmas Eve Second and third generation Americans...
-
Meet Nicha, LBPD’s new K-9 officer
She’s beautiful, sleek, and a rising star in Lititz. The...
-
♫ Sounds of the season ♪
The music departments of Warwick High School and Warwick Middle...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured German...
-
Nancy K. Mastros, 91, Salem UMC member, had great sense of humor, loved her family
Nancy K. Mastros, 91, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, Dec....
-
Warrior girls remain undefeated
Historically, Warwick’s swimmers have always competed very well in...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured...
-
Italian-American holiday tradition
It’s all about Christmas Eve Second and third generation...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
-
-
Shaun King says: