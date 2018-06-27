Manheim Marketplace seeking tenants
LeFevre Funk Architects recently posted on Facebook an announcement introducing the REO Manheim Marketplace:
“We are excited to share our newest project, The Manheim Marketplace, a mixed-use project in an historic industrial complex in Manheim, PA,” the announcement said. “The owners are actively seeking tenants for the following uses: craft brewing restaurant, craft distillery restaurant, retail space, entertainment, etc.”
The proposed project would be located on the old Bickel’s Potato Chip property, 51 N. Main St.
Anyone interested in details about becoming a tenant of the building should contact Bernard Reiley of Staudt McGovern Holdings LLC at 717-951-6351 or breiley625@gmail.com.
About Cory Van Brokkhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Lighting up Lititz
The stage is set for the year’s biggest party in...
-
NLCRPD chief presents 2017 report
Arrests in Warwick Township stayed fairly level and response time...
-
Manheim Marketplace seeking tenants
LeFevre Funk Architects recently posted on Facebook an announcement introducing...
-
Veterans Honor Park gets a fitting gift
Wayne Siegrist bought a piece of Lititz High School, originally...
-
Beer Fest tickets go on sale Saturday
If you snooze you will most definitely lose. Tickets will...
-
Phillies take the driver’s seat in LNP 12U qualifying series
Josh Zimmerman’s curve ball is still in the developmental stages....
-
Mela returns to Lititz Springs Park July 7
Mela, the local annual Indian-American Fusion Festival, is coming to...
-
Lighting up Lititz
The stage is set for the year’s biggest party...
-
NLCRPD chief presents 2017 report
Arrests in Warwick Township stayed fairly level and response...
-
Manheim Marketplace seeking tenants
LeFevre Funk Architects recently posted on Facebook an announcement...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Sandi F Styer says: