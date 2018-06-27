Home   >   News   >   Manheim Marketplace seeking tenants

Manheim Marketplace seeking tenants

By on June 27, 2018

LeFevre Funk Architects recently posted on Facebook an announcement introducing the REO Manheim Marketplace:

“We are excited to share our newest project, The Manheim Marketplace, a mixed-use project in an historic industrial complex in Manheim, PA,” the announcement said. “The owners are actively seeking tenants for the following uses: craft brewing restaurant, craft distillery restaurant, retail space, entertainment, etc.”

The proposed project would be located on the old Bickel’s Potato Chip property, 51 N. Main St.

Anyone interested in details about becoming a tenant of the building should contact Bernard Reiley of Staudt McGovern Holdings LLC at 717-951-6351 or breiley625@gmail.com.

 

LeFevre Funk Architects, based in Lancaster, posted these digital images of their visition for the REO Manheim Marketplace on Facebook. They show (left to right) a conceptual craft brewery/restaurant interior; the entrance courtyard with outdoor dining; and the Main Street Facade. 

About Cory Van Brokkhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *