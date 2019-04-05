Manheim library will offer ‘Find a Rock, Hide a Rock’ program April 6
Manheim resident Dennis Heiserman has been painting and hiding rocks for several years.
“I don’t really ‘hide’ them; I place them where people can find them such as a grocery store or retirement community. Everybody likes painted rocks; finding a painted rock makes people smile,” he explained.
He will share his hobby during the Manheim Community Library “Find a Rock, Hide a Rock” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at The Shack Restaurant & Mini-Golf, 662 S. Oak Street, Manheim.
The two-hour program is co-hosted by the library and The Shack. Registration is required for this free program.
“I hope that more people get involved in this hobby. It helps spread joy,” said Colleen Gergely, the library’s youth librarian.
Heiserman readily admitted that he’s “not the best artist.” “You don’t have to be a skilled artist to paint rocks. But some people really put a lot of time and effort into it and create some really neat, detailed painted rocks,” he said.
He credits his granddaughter with sparking his interest in the hobby.
“Painted rocks have been around for a while. When I was a kid we had Pet Rocks,” he said.
He said there are a number of local groups involved in painting and then hiding rocks, including a group in Lancaster and a group in Manheim known as Manheim Rocks.
“Once you start painting, you look at rocks differently-each rock becomes a potential canvas,” Heiserman said.
He recommends using flat rocks, cleaning them to remove any dirt and painting them with a base coat before painting any design or inspirational saying. Heiserman also recommends sealing them with a clear coat after they’ve been painted to help protect the paint from the weather.
Many rock artists sign the back of their creations. Heiserman places stickers with his name on those that he paints as well as a QR code.
“When someone finds the rock and scans the QR code {with their cell phone}, it links them with my main site Find a Rock Hide a Rock in Pennsylvania. There they can log in the location where they found it and post a picture,” he explained.
He currently has rocks he’s painted in Indian and several in Europe. But he has a bit of help-one of his sons lives in Germany. “He belongs to some rock painting groups, too. When he visit here, I give him some of my painted rocks to take with him, and he drops them off in different places,” Heiserman said.
Gergely said Find Rocks is a form of geocaching.
“It gets people outside, and they learn about the town. It also blends new technology {the QR code} with art,” she said.
Lisa Alcala, co-owner of The Shack, said she’s excited to work with the library to host Heiserman’s program. “Dennis came into The Shack, and we started talking about his hobby. I thought it sounded interesting and would be a good fit for a library program,” she explained.
She said Heiserman has “hidden” some rocks at The Shack, and he’s also created some rocks with “The Shack” on them. Heiserman said he’s also created rocks to promote various charities and to raise awareness of issues such as breast cancer awareness.
Anyone interested in participating in the library’s “Find a Rock, Hide a Rock” program should register by calling 717-665-6700 or visiting the library at 15 E. High St., Manheim.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
