Manheim Library hosts local children’s author

Lois J. Moyer captivated a group of young children at Manheim Community Library with a reading from her book, “Max Has An Adventure,” on Saturday, Oct. 5. She also did a book signing.

The 48-page four-color soft-cover book is illustrated by Heather Stepien and published this year by Masthof Bookstore & Press. Moyer, who moved to the Manheim area from Berks County in November 2018 to be closer to her one son, said the book tells the adventures Max the cat encounters when he leaves his home.

“Max is based on my cat, Max, a caramel-colored Himalayan, I had for 19 years. He was the best companion. Max loved to walk on a leash and that made me think about what he would do if he got outside on his own-the adventure he would have,” she explained. “I initially thought I’d do the story as something for my great-grandchildren, but then I decided to share it with a wider audience.”She said she had the story from some time and was looking for an illustrator. Someone at her church recommended Stepien, an art teacher in the Elverson area.

“I really appreciate her work. I like the way she drew Max — his eyes are so expressive,” Moyer said.

This was the first children’s book, but she said it probably won’t be her last. She published a cookbook, “Friends and Neighbors Cookbook” in 1988.

“That one came from my background in food service,” she said.

Moyer grew up in Berks County and lived with her sons for several years in Lancaster County. She operated two restaurants in the late 1970s and 1980s &tstr; Lois’s Restaurant in Leola and Lois’s

Tiffany Room in New Holland. She had held the position of food service director at Bethany Children’s Home in Womelsdorf for 17 years while pursuing a B.S. in psychology at Kutztown University. She taught at Reading Area Community College for 18 years after holding a position of writing specialist in the college’s Tutorial Center for the first 10 of those years.

“I love to write, so that position was a great fit. It’s also what made doing the story that was inspired by Max so easy for me.” Moyer explained.

An avid reader, she also enjoys crocheting afghans; gardening and enjoying the seasons; and spending time in the kitchen preparing soups, jams and pies.

“Max Has An Adventure” is available for purchase online at masthof.com. Cost is $10 plus tax and shipping.

Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.