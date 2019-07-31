Manheim firefighter acquires vintage engine
A vintage Manheim fire engine has found its way back home to Manheim.
Duane Ober, assistant chief of the Manheim Fire Dept.,, purchased a 1970 Howe pumper that originally served the fire company from 1970 to 1987.
Ober is employed as the administrator of the Warwick Emergency Services Commission, which was established by Lititz Borough, Elizabeth and Warwick townships to assist volunteer fire companies and ambulance organizations.
He stressed that the fire engine, which his daughter Kaylee has named “Howie,” was a private purchase — fire company donations were not used to make the purchase. If you attended the
Guns & Hoses Benefit Softball Game between the Manheim Borough Police Department and the Manheim Fire Department June 26, you may have seen Howie or you may have seen it on area streets as the Ober family has been cruisin’ with it.
“Every Manheim firefighter in their 60’s has been excited to see it — the memory of riding to calls in it brings a smile to their faces,” Ober said, adding that he plans to showcase the fire engine in parades, local car shows and area events.
The fourth generation firefighter said purchasing the fire engine was a family effort; he had the support of his wife, Gina, daughter Kaylee and son Riley, who is a junior firefighter with the department.
Assisting him in the transaction were his brother, Brian, and Kenny Boughter, a collector of fire engines.
“Our dad was a firefighter, and we spent our early childhood on South Main Street about a block down from the firehouse. I got to know the engines that were being dispatched by the sound that each engine made. We knew the firefighters. With the open-cab, you could see who was riding in the engine, and I always looked to see where our dad was,” Duane Ober said.
He said the open-cab engines were popular in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
“I’ve researched the fire company archives and found that it could be ordered with the roof or without it. Open-cab engines were easier to get in and out of for firefighters with all their gear. They also allowed firefighters a better view of the fire as they drove up-that was really important in bigger cities with taller buildings,” he explained.
During its years of service, the fire company modified the engine by placing a “man saver” bar inside the cab so firefighters would be kept in their seats as the engine was moving.
Ober, who is also the Manheim Fire Department’s historian, said the Howe pumper was sold to Wall Fire Co. (in Allegheny County), when it was replaced by a new pumper in 1987. Five years later, it was sold to Copeland Fire Department in Millry, Ala., and was in active service there until two years ago. Ober said Boughter, who also owns vintage fire apparatus, learned the engine was being sold when he was looking at an online auction site.
“We looked at the listing and could see that some of our old logos were still on the engine–they had been modified slightly, but they were there. We reached out to Copeland Fire Department and provided them with some old photos of the engine from our archives, and they agreed to a private sale,” Ober said.
He joined the fire department in late 1988, so he never rode in an open-cab engine.
“I rode on the tailboards of fire engines — something that’s also no longer done — but never got to ride in an open-cab,” he said.
Howie also has special significance for former Manheim fire chief Jim Reed.
His dad, the late Elton Reed, was a salesperson for the now defunct Howe Fire Apparatus, and there’s a plaque on the engine indicating that it was sold by him to the fire company.
“We surprised Jim. We invited him over when it was being delivered. When he saw it coming down the road on a flatbed trailer, he was really amazed,” Ober explained. “He’s become a big fan of Howie.”
The engine will be 50 years old next year and only has 15,605 miles on it. And Ober said it’s in great shape — no rust on the body, and it’s mechanically sound. The fire company engineers had it pumping water a week or two ago.
“It’s a rare piece of equipment,” he said. “I’m not going to repaint it–I like the old look. I will put some hose on it, but not any other equipment.”
Brian Ober, who owns Sign Me Up Graphics & Sign Co., redid the graphics to match what would have been on the engine when it was in service in Manheim.
“One of the amazing things we noticed when we got the truck back after 32 years is that the only changes to the graphics on the fire truck were the removal of ‘Manheim’, ‘ENGINE 2-6-A’ and ‘HOPE 1 HOSE’ out of the crest on the door,” he explained, “All the striping and the crest on the door is original to the truck from 1970 when the department purchased it new.”
He was able to recreate the lettering by using photos from the fire department’s archives. “The only change we made was in the crest where it read ‘HOPE 1 HOSE’, we did a little spin on the wording to read ‘HOPE 1 OBER’,” he said.
He explained that a standing joke for many years was that Manheim was often referred to as the ‘Ober’ fire company. “At one time, I was president, Duane was chief, Doug (brother) was an active firefighter and our father Dennis was chaplain. So this little spin on the lettering reflects that we finally got our ‘Ober’ fire company,” he said.
He said as the brothers have gotten older, they’ve become more interested in the history of the fire department where they are fourth generation firefighters.
“Other than our 1921 American LaFrance fire truck located at an airfield in Rhinebeck, N.Y., this is the oldest surviving motorized fire truck that the company owned that we know of. I am thrilled to be a part of this return and intrigued to listen to our older members that used to drive and operate the engine tell the stories of past fires that this apparatus fought.
The stories of them driving in the rain with no roof and the stories of shoveling snow out of the cab in the winter after a fire in order to see the brake and gas pedals so they could drive home. Those are experiences that we never got and most people today in the fire service will never get to experience,” he said.
Duane Ober said riding in the Howe open-cab is almost like riding in a parade.
“It’s incredible the interest it attracts when you’re out with it,” he said.
