Manheim FFA students win national honors
Manheim FFA’s teams brought home honors from the 92nd annual National FFA National Convention and Expo. The event was held in Indianapolis Oct. 30 through Nov. 2.
Both the Environmental & Natural Resources (ENR) and the Agricultural Sales teams earned a silver emblem in the Career Development Events. In order to compete on the national level and represent Pennsylvania, the teams had won a statewide competition. ENR team members are Anna Haldeman, Ellie McCabe, Gage McCabe, Justin Nissley and Shantel Wenger. Sales team members are Bryce Fawber, Reilly Hess, Rachel Hollinger and Elsie Kline.
Additionally, team members also earned individual awards. Anna Haldeman earned a gold emblem, while Ellie and Gage McCabe earned silver emblems and Justin Nissley earned a bronze emblem in the ENR competition. Elsie Kline earned a gold emblem, while Bryce Fawber earned a silver emblem and Rachel Hollinger earned a bronze emblem in Agricultural Sales.
Gage McCabe and Justin Nissley are both Manheim Central seniors, while most of the other team members are Manheim Central sophomores.
“It’s the first year the ENR team won the state competition, and it’s the first time that Manheim had two teams competition at the National Convention,” McCabe said. “You’re competing against teams from throughout the country as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Anna Haldeman said the ENR competition includes soil profiles, water quality, waste management, and the use of global positioning units.
“It’s relevant to what you do in your daily life,” she said.
McCabe said weather also played a role in the ENR competition.
“It rained and snowed and was windy when we were outdoors on a tree farm for the individual completion. It was pretty neat; some of the students in the competition were from southern states and had never experienced snow,” he said.
Elsie Kline said as part of the sales team competition the team created a PowerPoint to market its product to potential customers. She explained that the team was notified about their specific product two to three months before the competition to allow them to develop a marketing plan for it.
“Since it’s a team event, one of the items you’re graded on is how the team interacts,” she said.
In addition to the competitions, the convention also included workshops, classes, a rodeo, an expo, concerts and networking and social activities.
“The convention is really interesting. FFA members don’t have to compete, they can attend to take advantage of the other activities,” McCabe said. “The expos is massive-not only are there representatives from ag equipment manufacturers, but there are also representatives from colleges that have an agriculture-related program. As a senior I had pretty much narrowed my college choices, but the expo opened my eyes to all the opportunities.”
He said one of the opportunities at the convention was a visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400.
“We had a special tour. I’m a NASCAR fan, so I really enjoyed that visit,” he explained.
Haldeman said it was interesting to meet students from other high schools, including some private schools that focus mainly on ag studies. “People were really friendly, and we got to talk about what we do in our different FFA chapters,” she said.
“FFA is more of a family-we’re all interested in some aspect of agriculture,” Fawber added.
“We’re not just farmers; there are other areas such as floriculture,” Kline said.
Funding for the FFA teams’ trip to the convention was provided through funds raised at a special portion of the Manheim Community Farm Show’s closing auction and donations from Hess
Auction Group, Manheim Auto Auction, Mark Martin Motors and Mountainside Excavators Inc.
According to the FFA’s national website, the organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization’s motto is “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express.
