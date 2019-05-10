Manheim Chamber connects businesses and community

Representing the businesses in the Manheim area for over 50 years, the Manheim Chamber of Commerce fosters business and economic growth.

“We’re a business membership organization, and we provide programs and networking opportunities for our members. We also work on projects for the betterment of the community,” said Kelly Lauver, the chamber’s administrative coordinator.

She said in the past year the organization has implemented a new communications effort. In February 2018, a monthly e-newsletter “Manheim at Work” was launched. About the same time the chamber launched its “event watch” e-mail, which features information about upcoming chamber and community events.

The chamber also produced its first printed membership directory last summer, and Lauver said an updated directory will be published this year. “It’s not only a resource for our members, but it’s also a resource for the community,” she explained.

Going hand-in-hand with that effort is the chamber’s updated website, manheimchamber.com. Lauver said the user-friendly website includes information about chamber-sponsored events and activities as well as information about the community and visitor’s information. “The neat thing about the new website for our members is that they can manage their business listing,” she said.

The organization also celebrates local business by hosting ribbon cutting events to welcome new businesses to the community.

Another area the chamber focuses on is providing educational and networking opportunities. “Twice a year, we offer businesses an opportunity to connect with local government. As part of our Jump Start Breakfast series, we host an annual local officials roundtable as well as a state official roundtable. During those vents, we hear updates from local officials and legislators, and business owners have a chance to ask questions,” Lauver explained adding that the legislators roundtable with PA Senator Ryan Aument and PA Rep. Mindy Fee is scheduled for May 20.

The chamber also hosts a monthly Women Engaged in Business (WEB) meeting as well as an annual picnic and banquet.

Community events include the annual Business Expo and the Rock ‘N Glow 5K. Two years ago the chamber joined forces with the Manheim Lions Club to combine the expo with Cruisin’ the Square, a classic car show set in Manheim’s Market Square. She explained that the expo is not only a business-to-business event, but it’s also a business-to-consumer event, and the car show is a big draw for consumers.

This year’s 7th annual Rock ‘N Glow 5 K Run/Walk, which is slated for Saturday, June 1, will have an added attraction-a Kids Color Fun Run. “To continue the student commitment that was started in the fall by the school district’s participation in the Project Purple initiative, we’ve added the Color Run to the Rock ‘N Glow. It will be a fun, kid-friendly event with a live DJ, food trucks and kids activities such as face painting,” Lauver said.

The color run kicks off at 7:30 p.m., prior to the Rock N Glow. It’s a half-mile course for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Proceeds from the event will benefit the district’s Project Purple initiative.

For more information about the Manheim Chamber, visit manheimchamber.com or the organization’s Facebook page.