Manheim Chamber adds young professionals group

Manheim Chamber recently added the Manheim Young Professionals to its committees. Led by three young professionals, the team plans to hold monthly meetings.

“Having the Manheim Young Professionals as a part of the Manheim Area Chamber of Commerce provides great new ideas, energy and a “#ILove Manheim” perspective to our programs-both new programs and ongoing chamber initiatives. We definitely see great value in new ideas and great energy and love of community this group will bring to the Chamber,” said Kelly Lauver, the chamber’s administrative coordinator.

Noah Martin, investment advisor representative with Primerica Financial Services and a realtor, serves as Manheim Young Professionals president. Other Manheim YP founding members are

Michaela McDonald, sales and marketing coordinator at The Booking House, and Brittiny Martin, branch banker at B B & T Manheim.

“I was seeing a disconnect between younger professionals and established business people,” McDonald said.

Brittiny Martin and McDonald are friends from their school days at Manheim Central. And Brittiny Martin is Noah Martin’s sister-in-law. They all grew up in the area, and today, they continue to live in Manheim. The trio first came together as a group in March.

“A lot of young people in the community say they can’t wait to graduate high school or complete their secondary studies and leave Manheim. We’d like to encourage them to stay and be part of the economic growth that’s being spurred by new businesses like Mill 72, REO Suites and Prussian Street Arcade,” Brittiny Martin said.

Noah Martin said the trio started the young professionals group to be a resource for younger professionals and to provide an outlet for their talents and creativity. One of the ways the group serves as a resource is through the “I Love Manheim” Instagram page (#ILoveManheim).

“We love Manheim. There’s a lot of history here, and it’s becoming a vibrant place. Manheim is known for football, but as community, Manheim comes together for other things as well. We focus on the positive aspects of the community with our social media presence,” he said.

He encourages other young professionals in the Manheim area to join the group.

“The more creative minds we have, the more energy we create. We can provide a fresh, new perspective of and for the community,” he said.

“We’ve united to create the future of Manheim for our kids,” McDonald added. To further that goal, the group will also be involved in community outreach projects.

Noah Martin said meetings will use a Mastermind event structure: personal development and accountability within a group.

The Manheim Young Professionals meet the first Wednesday of the month at 7 a.m. Meeting location varies. The next meeting is set for 7 a.m., Oct. 2 at The Booking House, 210 S. Penn St., Manheim.

For more information visit the Manheim Chamber website: www.manheimchamber.com or email: manheimyp@gmail.com.

