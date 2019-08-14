Manheim Borough Police host third National Night Out event
Manheim’s third National Night Out was held Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park near the pool. It rained in late afternoon, but by the time the event kicked off at 6 p.m. it had dried out.
The event featured free admission to the Manheim Community Pool; free hot dogs, chips, popcorn and drinks; and displays from local first responders and community organizations. This was the third year the police department participated in the event.
“Our first responders in Manheim are second to none. National Night Out has been a great tool to engage with the community we serve and connect with our Manheim residents. I feel this was the biggest year to date, and the event just keeps getting better. Children always love to sit in the police vehicles and wear some of the equipment,” said Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer.
“The Manheim community steadfastly supports the police department and our officers.”
He added that the community has outstanding local fire departments and other emergency services that also showcased their vehicles. Rides in the bucket or platform of Manheim’s Fire
Department’s ladder truck were popular with young and old alike and provided a birds-eye view of the park. While the ladder truck represents modern firefighting apparatus, a vintage piece of equipment, Duane Ober’s 1970 Howe pumper, was also on display. The open-cab fire engine was recently acquired by Ober; it had served the Manheim Fire Department from 1970 to 1987.
Guests also had the opportunity to explore the inside of a Northwest EMS advanced life support vehicle.
“It’s important for the community to learn about the emergency services available in the community. Tonight was a ‘one stop shop’ for that type of community awareness,” said Northwest EMS community outreach coordinator Lori Shenk.
Other emergency responders included Mastersonville Fire Department, Penryn Fire Department, and Army National Guard. Manheim Borough Police Department’s Officer Kirk Colwell and his canine partner, Casper (Manheim’s K-9), provided demonstrations. National Night Out guests were also treated to a performance from the students at Cricket’s Performing Arts.
The event also drew many other Manheim area service oriented groups who displayed information booths with free giveaways. Representatives of the Manheim Veterans Memorial committee displayed the plan for the Veterans Memorial Plaza that will be constructed elsewhere in the park. Representatives of Manheim Community Cares were also on-hand to share information about the organization. It’s a group of citizens and business leaders from Manheim who have come together to work toward the overall good of the community and its members. It includes representatives of Teen Central, Manheim Chamber, Manheim Central School District, Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim Borough Police Department, Manheim Ministerium,
Rapho Township, Manheim Christian Day School, Hospice and Community Care, and Compass Mark.
Stauffer said the free swim night at the pool has become a yearly thank you to our community for their trust and support. He estimated that close to 500 area residents attended National Night Out. He thanked Kreider Farms for supplying drinks, Molly’s Convenience Store for supplying hotdog buns, John A. Zern and Sons for donating water, ice and beverage containers, Kunzler and
Company for supplying the hot dogs and Utz for supplying chips.
National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
It was introduced by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984. According to the organization’s website, the first year National Night Out was held, it involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. The organization estimated that this year 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities across the nation took part in National Night Out.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
