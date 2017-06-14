- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Main attraction: Ketchums to unveil renovated Ephrata theater Thursday
Penn and Amiee Ketchum of Lititz hit the ground running after acquiring the Ephrata Main Theatre June 4.
Enter the “New Main,” where workers immediately performed job one — installing 90 new high-back leather “rockers” in each of the theater’s two auditoriums.
Penn believed the theater struggled with tepid ticket sales due to a lack of modern seating that theatergoers prefer.
He said the new seats have cup-holders and seat backs “that rock with you for extra comfort.”
The first movies arrived Tuesday, employee training began Wednesday, and the opening curtain drops Thursday night at the New Main, located in Brossman Business Center, 124 E. Main St. in Ephrata.
“We’re ready to go,” Penn said. “So far the local response has been incredible.”
Pre-order Thursday sales — something new at the theater — have been strong for the opening 7 p.m. show of “Cars 3” followed by “The Mummy,” the new Tom Cruise flick, beginning at 7:45 p.m.
The theater is running an early 5 p.m. promotion of “Cars 3” featuring Maple Grove Raceway driver Andy Anderson, who’ll be on-site with his race car for pictures and autographs in front of the New Main.
There will also be activities for kids, door prizes and give-a-ways. The first 150 children under the age of 13 will receive free popcorn in a commemorative New Main traffic cone.
“We’ve sold about half the house for ‘Cars 3’ and expect a sell out Thursday in the 90-seat theater,” Penn said.
The Ketchums took over theater operations from Steve and Karen Brown, who have operated the theater since January 2010. The Browns also operate Lily’s on Main.
The couple said they are happy to “pass the torch,” and the decision to hand over operations “wasn’t that difficult.”
“What would have been difficult would be to see the Ephrata Main Theatre go dark,” said Steve Brown.
The historic Main goes back to 1938, when it opened at 124 E. Main St. It was owned and operated by the Stiefel Brothers Roxy Theater Circuit. By the 1980s, the glorious Theater was a fading star, showing second-run movies. Worn and dilapidated, it closed in May 1990.
But the theater building was purchased by the local Denver and Ephrata Telephone Company. Engineers determined that renovating the theater would not be possible. A new theater was included in plans for the new Brossman Business Complex. Many of architectural and design features were preserved. In November 1993, the Main Twin Theater reopened. One theater was called The Grand, with a stage for live presentations, while the other is The Roxy, both named after former Ephrata theaters.
Windstream purchased D&E Communications and the building in 2009. In November of that year, Windstream announced plans to move the former D&E headquarters out of the Brossman building and lay off about 70 percent of the work force, which fueled rumors that the Main might also close.
But that’s when the Browns stepped in, mixing the restaurant and theater, even offering beer and cocktails.
The exchange in ownership will not include the liquor license, so the New Main will not serve alcoholic beverages.
Penn said the theater would operate independently of his involvement as managing partner in two Penn Cinema theaters in Lititz and Wilmington, Del.
The new ticket prices are only slightly higher than the former theater.
Prices are $9.50 for a regular evening movie. All other tickets are $8 including matinee, senior, children, and active duty military who present proper ID.
Customers can pre-select seats when purchasing advance tickets at http://www.fandango.com/17522_movietimes?date=6%2F15%2F2017&mode=general&q=17522
Patrick Burns is social media editor and staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
