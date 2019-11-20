Luthercare to build welcome center

Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, will begin construction on a new welcome center next year.

Joyce C. Gerhart, client manager/associate for RGS Associates received approval at the Lititz Zoning Hearing Board meeting on Nov. 18 to request a special exception from section 207.C.11 and 417 (hospitals/nursing/ convalescent homes) to build this new structure within the R-1 residential zoning district. “With the new welcome center, we’ll be able to offer four to five cottages again,” said Amy Kenn, communications director for Luthercare.

Kenn noted that the new structure will house Luthercare’s executive leadership team as well as the marketing, philanthropy and information services teams. The building will also include meeting space and a design center where clients may view floor plans and choose their interior design finishes.

The project is slated to begin spring/summer 2020, and will be located adjacent to the existing administration building at the South Oak Street entrance to the campus. The building’s proposed footprint will be approximately 3,520 square feet.

