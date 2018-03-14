Lords in Lititz
No ‘stranger’ to the music business, members of Billy Joel’s iconic band to perform here July 4
Usually when artists who have sold millions of records and toured the world come to the area, they fly under the radar while visiting Rock Lititz.
But on July 4, you won’t need to look hard to spot several bona fide rock stars.
Liberty DeVitto, Richie Cannata, and Russell Javors, better known as members of The Lords of 52nd Street, who helped provide the signature sound for Billy Joel for several decades, will play during the Lititz Springs Park’s annual Independence Day celebration this summer.
She’s got a way
The upcoming concert is thanks at least in part to local resident Deb Olsen, who saw the band perform six months ago in Harrisburg.
“Liberty asked me to arrive early and hang out with the band backstage,” said Olsen, a drummer in her own right, who first met Devitto when he played in Lancaster a few years ago.
“While we were hanging out in Harrisburg, he invited me to sit and play his drums,” she said. “As I pounded away, the entire band played along with me. It was amazing!”
That’s when she built up enough courage to ask if they’d ever consider playing in Lititz.
“Deb suggested the idea to us,” said Devitto. “After confirming everything with our manager, we blocked off the day.”
Although the members of the band played with Joel for nearly 30 years, the reforming of the band is fairly new.
“In 2014, we were inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame and were asked to play a few songs,” said Devitto. “We hadn’t performed together in years, but we ended up doing four or five tunes. The audience loved it. It was so much fun doing it again so we decided to play together more often.”
The head of Live Nation was there that night,” added Cannata. “He loved what he heard, and urged us to go out and do it.”
So they officially regrouped, calling themselves the Lords of 52nd Street — a name first given to them by Joel’s record producer for many years, Phil Ramone.
Everybody has a dream
Like so many other aspiring musicians, it was the Beatles’ appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 that changed Devitto’s course in life at an early age.
“I played drums in high school,” he said. “But all the girls liked boys that played sports. Me and my friends were striking out, but all of a sudden the Beatles came on and we said “that could work!”
A self-taught musician, he admits he learned the most while performing in a band that played weddings, allowing him to learn a diverse amount of music.
A short time later, it just so happened that Billy Joel was looking for a New York style drummer, searching for musicians that could both record in the studio and then tour with him. Devitto was playing in a band called Topper at the time, which also contained several members of what would become Joel’s new band.
Joining Joel’s band in 1976, Cannata played on that year’s “Turnstiles” all the way up to and throughout the 1990s. No “stranger” to the music business, the accomplished saxophonist has also played with the likes of Celine Dion, The Beach Boys, and Jennifer Lopez.
I’ve loved these days
When asked about a personal highlight of his career, Cannata recalls a special family moment which took place in New York City several years ago.
“My mom was in the audience on her 80th birthday when we played Madison Square Garden,” he said. “And I was wearing my late father’s jacket in his memory.”
Devitto’s highlights include seeing other parts of the world while on countless tours.
“In 1979 we played Havana Jam,” he says. “Every American band had a Cuban band that played in between. It was just a great event. There was also the Soviet Union shows in 1987. We had to fly from London to Moscow while the wall was still up. I was nervous, and of all things, my name is Liberty!” he joked. “It was great to see how the other half lived.”
It’s still rock and roll to me
While it might seem like a tough decision, both artists are quick to share their favorite musical moments.
“Every album I’ve played on means something different,” said Devitto. “Turnstiles” bombed at first, but it was the beginning of what would happen,” he said. “The Stranger put us over the top; and Nylon Curtain was a hat tip to the Beatles.”
“New York State of Mind is probably my favorite song to play,” admitted Cannata. “For me, this was the first song that I recorded with Billy in Long Island.”
And with Lititz being the rock and roll town that it is, it’s no surprise that both artists have been here before.
“I have fond memories of Lititz,” Devitto said. “I still have good friends at Clair Brothers. I’m really looking forward to playing on the 4th.”
“Clair Brothers was instrumental when our tours went to the coliseum level,” Cannata added. “They were very good to us. It was a great handshake.”
A matter of trust
Despite their lengthy careers, they always have time to offer advice for aspiring musicians.
“Be true to the art, not technology,” offered Cannata. “Be true to the talent that’s inside you.”
“First, listen instead of looking at notes on the paper,” said Devitto. “Try to figure out what makes the drummer sound so good.”
“Life’s been great,” Devitto added. “Performing in the ‘Lords’ is wonderful and it’s amazing that it’s lasted this long,” he says.“Billy is a great songwriter, and was classically trained. The band came up with great arrangements. That’s what made us so successful.”
Rounding out the Lords of 52nd Street is singer David Clark of the Joel tribute band Songs in the Attic and Malcolm Gold on bass. The Lords of 52nd Street will play July 4 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Olsen’s band Steel Radiance will play at 1 p.m. Visit lititzspringspark.org for more info.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Warwick students join National School Walkout
By Cory Van Brookhoven & Patrick Burns (Photos by Cory...
- Posted March 15, 2018
- 0
-
No rest for Wiederrecht
Her young life has become a monument to multitasking, her...
-
Sixth at States: Stewart caps Warwick career with PIAA medal
Up until middle school, Ryan Stewart’s athletic pursuits went beyond...
-
Defense leads Lions in State playoff win
Bob Kauffman, Linden Hall girls’ basketball coach, said defense travels...
-
Betancourt takes 7th at PIAAs
The last thing Will Betancourt wanted was to have the...
-
Elizabeth Township ponders future growth
The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors is seeking help to...
-
Untroubled waters under rail trail bridge
The rail trail bridge over the Cocalico Creek just west...
-
Warwick students join National School Walkout
By Cory Van Brookhoven & Patrick Burns (Photos by...
- March 15, 2018
- 0
-
No rest for Wiederrecht
Her young life has become a monument to multitasking,...
- March 14, 2018
- 0
-
Sixth at States: Stewart caps Warwick career with PIAA medal
Up until middle school, Ryan Stewart’s athletic pursuits went...
- March 14, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
-
Tom McCarey says:
-