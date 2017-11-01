Local interest in Tuesday’s election
School board and township supervisor seats up for grabs
While turnout is expected to pale in comparison to the monumental presidential election a year ago, voters on Nov. 7 will determine the new look of the influential governing boards of Warwick Township and Warwick School District.
Unlike the 73-plus percent turnout in the Nov. 8, 2016, general election, officials expect a return to numbers experienced in the 2013 and 2015 general elections — which totaled 16.7 percent and 21.1 percent respectively.
Still, the local races offer interesting competition.
For instance, in the race for Warwick Township Board of Supervisors, four candidates seek two six-year terms.
The race is unique because no incumbents are running.
That race features Democrats Jack L. Enco and Marcello Medini and Republicans Jeff McSparran and Andrew E. Spade
Medini, 31, is an energetic medical sales representative and a current township planner while Enco, 64, is a retired social worker.
The Republicans are a pair of 40-somethings. McSparran, 43, born and raised in Lititz, works in sales and marketing at WGAL-TV. Spade, 44, is an attorney, township auditor, and former Warwick GOP party leader.
Enco is concerned about managing growth and promotes government transparency. “I think we need to continue growth, but we need to do it in a way that does not impact the environment,” he said. “We want to be open to the public and work to hear from them as to how we can best serve.”
McSparran, who grew up in Lititz, highlighted his desire to give back to the community by bringing fresh ideas and “a new set of eyes to the table.”
“I want to help it grow and prosper in any way I can,” he said.
Medini sees managing growth as crucial. “It’s really about balance and keeping the line between preserving agriculture and zoning properly so Lititz and Warwick Township can stay ‘cool towns,’” he said.
Continued smart growth is important to Spade. “We have a highly desirable area, both for people and families to live in and for industries as evidenced by Rock Lititz. I want to make sure we balance the businesses with affordable places to live while still maintaining our agricultural heritage.”
The departure of Warwick School Board President Dr. Timothy Quinn and Lititz Borough Council President Karen Weibel at the end of this year attracted some new and some familiar candidates.
Anne Pyle joins Democrats Scott Althouse and George Sayles along with independent William Rogers vying for four open spots on Warwick School Board. Three GOP-backed incumbents — Millard Eppig Jr., Debra Wenger, and Michael Landis — are on the ballot along with Republican Matt Knouse.
Althouse, a 1991 Warwick High School graduate, is Director of Development and Administration at The Gate House. As a person in long-term recovery, Scott is concerned about the devastating impacts that the heroin and opioid epidemic has on our youth, families, and community.
Pyle, a former teacher who currently sells real estate, fell less than 100 votes shy of earning a spot on the Republican ballot after cross-registering in the May primary election. She believes her strong experience and dedication to education — her daughter teaches at Manheim Central, another child is an instructor at Donegal, and her son is assistant principal at Manheim Central — qualifies her as a reliable choice for school board.
Sayles, a Lititz resident and owner of Lititz Framing and Fine Arts, studied at Millersville University. He is the former president of Lititz Retailers Association, served on the Lititz 250 committee, and served five years on the Venture Lititz board. He has two children who have graduated from Warwick High School, and his wife is a current teacher in the Coatesville Area School District.
Rogers, who for 16 years has owned and operated a regional agricultural consulting company, is also secretary and treasurer for Woodridge Swim Club. He believes an independent voice is required to shake up the status quo on the Warwick School Board.
Knouse previously served on the school board from 2011-12, leaving to tend to business needs. He is owner of Performance Roofing and has two children who attend school in the Warwick School District.
Incumbents Eppig, Wenger, and Landis have all served two-year terms and are Warwick High School graduates.
Landis, an insurance agent, serves as board treasurer; Wenger is the chair of the education committee; and Eppig is chair of the building and properties committee.
Also on next week’s ballot, there is a referendum question on school tax reform, and there are several “yes-no” question that apply to the retention of nine sitting judges.
The Pennsylvania Constitution provides that the retention of those justices, whose 10-year terms of office will expire at the end of this year, must come up for a retention “yes” or “no” vote. Those on the ballot include Pennsylvania Supreme Court judges Thomas G. Saylor, Debra Todd, and Jacqueline O. Shogan.
Also on the retention ballot are Common Pleas Court judges Christopher A. Hackman, Howard F. Knisely, Margaret C. Miller, Jeffrey J. Reich, Donald R. Totaro, and Jeffery D. Wright.
A referendum question asks whether voters wish to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to allow the General Assembly to adopt legislation to authorize local taxing authorities to exclude from taxation up to 100 percent of the assessed value of each homestead property within a local taxing jurisdiction, rather than (the existing law) that limits the exclusion of up to one-half of the median assessed value of all homestead property.
Lititz resident Jeff Conrad is running unopposed in the general election for Court of Common Pleas judge. Others running unopposed are Ed Tobin for a second term as Judge Magistrate; Lititz Mayor Timothy R. Snyder; and tax collector Jeannie A. Nearhoof.
In Warwick Township, Republican Michael Tait runs unopposed for auditor, and Lynn Reapsome, a Republican, is running alone for tax collector.
Incumbent Republican Cory Van Brookhoven is the lone candidate seeking a 1st Ward borough council seat, as is John C. Bear in the 2nd Ward. Christine Sensenich, the incumbent Republican for the borough’s Third Ward council seat, is also unchallenged.
Incumbent Elizabeth Township Republican Supervisor Jeff Burkholder is also unopposed.
The process to apply for an absentee ballot, which has become extremely popular in other states, expired on Tuesday (Oct. 31), according to, Randall O. Wenger, Chief Clerk, Lancaster County Board of Elections.
Completed absentee ballots are due back by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Unlike many other states, Pennsylvania law requires an original signed application for a regular civilian absentee.
As of Tuesday morning, Lancaster County has issued 1,402 absentee ballots.
Patrick Burns is a staff writer and social media editor of the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Long-term friendships responsible for awesome wedding gift
When Lititz resident Jesse Eshelman went to the Lititz Lions...
-
Bewitched at Bonfield
This crossing guard adds character to her job There was...
-
Cavalcade of Cuteness
A big crowd bundled up and lined East Main Street...
-
A moment she ‘will never forget’
McKenzie Cossette was crowned Warwick High School’s homecoming queen during...
-
Press box legends: Dussingers celebrate 40 years behind the mic
William Dussinger doesn’t recall the exact roots of his catch...
-
Local interest in Tuesday’s election
School board and township supervisor seats up for grabs While...
-
Hempfield outlasts Warwick in L-L finals
The Warwick girls volleyball team picked a great time to...
-
Long-term friendships responsible for awesome wedding gift
When Lititz resident Jesse Eshelman went to the Lititz...
-
Bewitched at Bonfield
This crossing guard adds character to her job There...
-
Cavalcade of Cuteness
A big crowd bundled up and lined East Main...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Paul Dufficy says:
-
Dottie Lebo says:
-
Evan Golieb says: