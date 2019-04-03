Local experts join forces for safety
In today’s world, an emergency plan at the workplace or office is critical. Having all of your employees properly trained in what to do “just in case” is also essential not only for their safety but for the entire community.
Formed in Lititz last year, the Community Safety & Security Consultants (CSSC) was created for just this purpose.
The CSSC provides services including threat assessment and risk vulnerability, emergency crisis drills and exercises, active shooter resistance training, and on-site emergency operations. They offer individual training sessions as well as annual contracts to handle all safety and security training needs year round. The team can design a program that fits any budget, and their programs can be tailored specifically to the client’s needs and their facility. The CSSC also partners with local police and law enforcement in the area of their client’s businesses to share contact information and building layouts to better manage response times.
“We provide group training presentations, security threat assessments, as well as drills and exercises which are all specifically designed for our clients to increase life safety measures in our workplaces, schools, churches, and public venues,” said Jerry Harper, President and CEO of the CSSC. Harper received his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and administration from Shippensburg University before serving in the Persian Gulf War with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
“As a resident of Lititz, I decided to establish a foundation of safety in my own community first, before spreading out across Pennsylvania and the rest of the county with the offering of our services,” he said.
“As a father, husband, and public servant, I am passionate and dedicated to continuing to protect and serve all by providing the education and training to prevent, prepare, and react to a threatening event,” he added. Derek Koch, who has worked in the law enforcement industry for over 23 years, is also part of the team.
“Throughout my years of service in the law enforcement field, I’ve noticed that violent workplace/school/community incidents are on the rise, which is very concerning to say the least,” he said.
“The best way to mitigate the ever-growing problem of community violence is to get out in front of it through training and education. When members of the community are able to recognize the ‘signs and symptoms’ of violent acts before they occur, they have the opportunity to prevent it.” Combined, Harper’s team has over 150 years of law enforcement and military experience.
“We at CSSC believe there is a need in our communities for a more advanced level of safety and security awareness training,” says Lititz native and resident Jason Valudes, who heads up the client services branch of the CSSC.
“We also believe there is a need for experienced law enforcement officials to better prepare our communities for what it is like to go through a real life emergency within our workplaces where lives could be at risk,” he added.
“We at CSSC encourage leadership and preparation. Our team of consultants will share their experiences and techniques which can and will save lives,” he said.
There’s no question that Valudes has a vested interest in the safety of his area.
“I went to Warwick and have an appreciation for the area where I was raised,” he says.
“The people of Lititz have always pulled for each other and helped each other in times of need and I wanted to continue to be a part of that sense of community.
In a world where many people are too busy, or consumed by the things we take for granted, I feel there is so much more in giving back to the community.”
Another member of the team is Christopher Ott, who has dedicated more than 22 years in serving his community as a law enforcement officer in South Central Pennsylvania.
“It is my passion and drive to provide an ongoing service to the community at large where it is not necessarily in a ‘law enforcement capacity,” he said. “Situational awareness and mental resiliency are other areas where I have and continue to study. Being able to share this very helpful information to the community may greatly benefit them in case of an incident.”
“I’m a big believer in ‘knowledge is power’ and providing it to community members, businesses, houses of worship, and family members can better prepare us if we are ever subjected to such an incident,” Ott said.
For more information on the CSSC, visit keepingcommunitiessafe.com.
The CSSC will be holding a community safety event open to the public at the General Sutter Hotel on April 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The theme will be “Prepare, Protect, and Prevail &tstr; A Community Safety Event.” Cost is $10 per attendee and will benefit the Lititz Borough Police Department to help raise funds for their upcoming K9 program.
An anticipated second event will be held on May 8 at the same time and location, and will be specifically designed for faith-based organizations and houses of worship. The program will provide information on safe practices and security measures in their facilities. Please contact Amy Delgiacco at cssc.adel@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP for either event.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
