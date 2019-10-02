Living memory
Storytelling event proves the power of the spoken word
From the passionate recollections of slaves escaping bondage to hilarious stories set in gym class in rural Half Dollar, W. Va., the magic of the spoken word came to life on Sept. 27-28 with the eighth annual Lititz Storytelling Festival.
Sponsored by the Warwick Education Foundation, the Lititz Storytelling Festival presented four powerful storytellers who each had the gift of being able to captivate audiences with a well-told story.
And they did it in different ways. Sheila Arnold transformed herself into her characters, many drawn from history and sealed into memory with her beautiful singing.
Regi Carpenter’s crystalline voice turned from gentle to dramatic, as she recounted tales from her painful childhood. With his lilting Welsh accent, Daniel Morden traversed the world with stories of magic and wonder, set in Wales and faraway places. Then there was Bil Lepp, who was able to drag his audience to high school gym class or the Baptist church in a small West Virginia town, with side-splitting humor.
The Lititz Storytelling Festival got started with a performance by all four storytellers at the General Sutter Inn. Then on Saturday, the storytellers took turns at Snavely Theatre at Linden Hall, the gym and cafeteria at Lititz Elementary School, and Warwick High School’s auditorium.
Many young people had the chance to hear some of the storytellers at their schools the day before, and Sheila Arnold discovered that she had a fan club with two Lititz sisters who enchanted by her stories. Katie and Rachel Pitts asked Arnold to autograph her children’s book “Weeping Willow, or, Why the Leaves Change their Colors.”
With Arnold’s Saturday presentation at Lititz Elementary School, Arnold took them on a journey back in history, as Arnold recounted stories from a cherished volume of “The Underground Railroad” by Philadelphia “railroad conductor” William Still in 1872.
Blending her stories with her rich, powerful voice, Arnold sang spiritual hymns like “Wade in the Water” and “This Time May Be the Last Time” to set the tone and create an indelible memory for her listeners.
“Music makes a story come to life,” said Arnold, as her soulful song brought listeners to tears as they heard about overweight Mrs. Walker struggling to hide in an oyster boat to escape slavery the mid-1800s or Jimmie Lee Jackson’s tragic murder while defending his grandfather in 1965 Jim Crow Alabama.
She told the story of a slave escape in 1856 Norfolk, Va., when 15 slaves with three children slipped away on their way to freedom in Philadelphia. One was a woman described as being so big and fat that she was the size of two or three women. Mrs. Walker was so large that she couldn’t fit into the hiding place on board the boat. In the end she had to shed her clothing and squeeze into the hole in only her lightweight shift. Nearly naked, the woman was scraped and bleeding and finally free when she arrived in Philadelphia.
“What would you do to get to freedom?” asked Arnold. “What would you do to be free?”
Then Arnold took her listeners to near Selma, Ala., where military veteran and Baptist deacon Jimmie Lee Jackson, his mother, and his grandfather hoped to cast their vote in the 1965 elections.
As the group of voters held hands and marched in a silent march to vote, they were attacked by state troopers who knocked Jimmie’s elderly grandfather to the ground. As Jimmie attempted to help his grandfather, he was then beaten and shot to death. His death inspired the Selma to Montgomery marches that helped to gain congressional passage of the Voting Rights Acts of 1965.
Arnold currently resides in Hampton, Va., and is a professional storyteller, character interpreter and teaching artist. Through her company, History’s Alive!, she has provided storytelling programs, historic character presentations, Christian monologues, creative writing workshops, professional development for educators and motivational speeches at schools, churches, libraries, professional organizations, and museums, in 41 states since 2003. She has produced two CDs and two books including her picture book, “Weeping Willow, or, Why the Leaves Change their Colors.”
While Arnold’s stories brought gentle smiles and tears to her audience, Bil Lepp brought gasps of laughter and side-splitting humor.
“It’s perfect that I am here in the gym, because this story happened in gym class in Half Dollar, West Virginia.” said Lepp, who was dressed in jeans, sneakers, baseball cap, and a West Virginia
“Monanti Semper Liberi” (“Mountaineers are always free”) tee-shirt.
In his underrated, down-home, country boy style, Lepp conjured characters like high school history teacher Mr. Woodcrest and scooter driving gym teacher Ms. Grumble, who could only be determined to be a woman, because she was “Ms.” His most amusing character is high school pal “Wally” Wallisfatuna Fenstermacher, who was named after the South Seas islands of Wallis and
Futuna, and protested the lack of a flag in the high school for his homeland.
As Lepp described the long, thick rope that was hanging in the gym, everyone could remember their gym days when they were somehow expected to climb to the ceiling on that rough, scratchy rope. Leap’s tale of Wally reached hilarious heights with Wally refusing it come down from the ceiling and police attempting to subdue him with an Animal Kingdom-style tranquilizer gun.
Master of the tall tale, Lepp has is an award-winning storyteller who grew up in a West Virginia with a family where “the truth was fluid.” Some have called him West Virginia’s version of a folk hero like New Jersey’s Bruce Springsteen.
“My stories may not be completely true, they are always honest,” says Lepp, who has been featured 15 times at the National Storytelling Festival, and his festival, with appearances at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.
Living in Charleston, W.Va. with his family, Lepp has been the five-time champion of the WV Liar’s Contest, and is the recipient of the 2019 NAAPA Award for his children’s book, “The Princess and the Pickup Truck,” the 2018 Vandalia Award, and the 2018 Parents’ Choice Silver Award for his CD, “Raised on Hosewater.”
From West Virginia to Wales, Daniel Morden’s delightful Welsh accent set the tone of his lyrical storytelling that spans time, culture and place. He delighted audiences with his dynamic performances that combined the talents of a poet, musician, actor, standup comedian, and country church preacher.
Morden has traveled the world collecting and telling stories, from South Wales to Haiti. As a child, he imagined himself as everything from the Viking God Thor to superhero Spiderman. Many of his tales were inspired by traditional Welsh folktales. His collection “Dark Tales from the Woods” won the Tir na n-Og Prize in 2007, along with his next collection of stories, “Tree of Leaf and Flame.”
Some of his favorite stories are those about the strange monsters of the Ancient Greek world, the heroes that battle them, and the gods that rule over them all. Some of his stories represent his own personal battle facing the diagnosis and treatment of jaw cancer. His latest book, is “Secret Tales from Wales,” introducing us to eight secret or forgotten stories.
Raised in upstate New York, Regi Carpenter’s tales celebrate the glorious and gut-wrenching lives of four generations of Carpenters living on Saint Lawrence River in Clayton, New York. Her story “Snap!” was a Boston Story Slam winner, as she recounted her journey from mental illness as a teenager.
Carpenter is the founder of Stories with Spirit, a creative initiative bringing songs of joy and stories of hope to grieving children and the people who love and care for them in homes, hospices, and hospitals. She is has received many awards, including Storytelling World, Parent’s Choice, and Parents’ Guide to Children’s Media Award.
With a voice that at first seemed delicate and fragile, Carpenter was able to draw her audience in with powerful emotion in stories that motivated, inspired, and energized them, adding hints of humor and brilliant insight.
The Lititz Storytellers Festival has now become a landmark on the storytelling circuit, attracting some of the best-known storytellers in the world. The festival attracted visitors to the storytelling sessions and workshops, from Virginia to New York to Lititz. All proceeds from the festival benefit students in the Warwick School District through more than $2 million raised by the Warwick Education Foundation.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
