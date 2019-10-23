Lititz zoning board approves Airbnb

Lititz Zoning Hearing Board on Oct. 21 approved Harold and Gloria Good’s application to continue to operate an Airbnb at their property on the 200 block of East Front Street.

The couple stated that they have welcomed visitors to Lititz from up and down the east coast without any problems. However, a neighbor expressed concern during the open comment section about such rentals in a community the size of Lititz.

The board also approved Brent and Lynelle Kreider’s request to re-establish a retail operation with signage and apartment use at 201 N. Broad St., Lititz. The couple plans to operate a home goods store named Little Timber House on Fridays and Saturdays there beginning Nov. 30.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.