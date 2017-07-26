- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Lititz stayed cool at Lutz’s Pool
It was the brainchild of beloved Lititz butcher Benjamin Lutz; and many years ago, it was the place in town where residents of Lititz, both young and old, cooled off.
Once located along Locust Street and situated across the road from what is now Woodstream, Lutz’s Pool was a beloved neighborhood hot spot to stay cool during those sweltering dog days of summer.
The first public swimming pool built in Lancaster County outside of the city, the popular location opened about 1919, and was enjoyed by countless children between Memorial Day and Labor Day for nearly 30 years.
And, with its inviting sliding board and high dive, who didn’t love Lutz’s as a place to keep in touch with friends over the summer months while school was out?
As a savvy local business owner, Lutz knew the benefit of cross-promotion from the start: countless times, he would give away coupons redeemable for a free dip in the pool with the purchase of a pound of steak or similar goods from his store. In 1929, a local newspaper advertisement for Lutz’s Meat Market read “Anyone making a purchase at our market on Saturday can have a ticket that will give a special rate to enter our beautiful pool.” The ad went on to remind customers “We are the only butchers in the United States that will do this for you.” Although that claim may not have ever been put to the test, it’s safe to say that it was probably true.
Always mindful of giving back to the community, he also made sure that lessons on how to swim as well as classes on first aid were frequently held on the premises.
Upon entering the facility, patrons were handed a numbered basket in which they would place their belongings in after changing. The basket was then handed to an attendant in exchange for a ticket. The ticket was then handed back in exchange for their possessions at the end of the day when customers were ready to leave.
On special days, Lutz could be seen standing by the edge of the packed pool tossing handfuls of candy and licorice whips to the children. Holding their arms eagerly high, if they were lucky, their little hands would catch the treats in mid-air, avoiding the fate of landing in the unfiltered water. Now that’s what you call the good old days.
During many summers, free swim days were advertised; and by 1939, school children could gain admission for a mere 10 cents. Adult admission was priced 15 cents. Families who were less fortunate and could not afford to pay admission were always admitted free of charge.
Sadly, the days of Lutz’s Pool came to an end in 1946; but for many, the summertime memories of that special place remain.
Cory Van Brookhoven is president of the Lititz Historical Foundation and has authored several books on topics involving Lancaster County history, including Lititz. He welcomes your comments at coryvb@hotmail.com.
