Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show: Shady, sketchy and framed
The sky was a pale cobalt blue with a few titanium white tossed clouds. The park was dappled in shades of sap green, emerald green, and cadmium green. And everywhere there was the color of oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, mixed media, and sculptures.
It was an art lover’s dream on Saturday, July 27, when the Lititz Art Association held its 52nd annual Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show.
“I don’t think we have ever had a more beautiful day than this,” said show chairperson Beth Kaylor Brunner.
With clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, the tree-shaded Lititz Springs Park seemed cooler than many other places on the late summer day in July.
The crowd at the park was steady all day, and of the 130 artists in the juried show, 21 of them were newcomers.
It was only the second time that clay artist Jon Cheer had been at the Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show. It was his lucky day.
Reading area artist Cheer took home the Best of Show award for his “Pearl Fish” sculpture, which featured swirled seaside-inspired shapes with a shimmery pearlescent center. Born in China in 1966, at the time of its Cultural Revolution, Cheer and his family immigrated to America when he was 12 years old. After his father died, Cheer was on his own as a teen, living with friends and finishing high school. A ceramics teacher helped him find his calling in life.
“I learned to control the clay, rather than allowing the clay to control me,” recalled Cheer. who likes to begin his sculptures on the wheel and then hand build them with intricate designs drawn from nature.
Lititz’s own David Nolt was the winner of the Floyd Hackman Award, named for the founder of the Lititz Art Association, or as it was known then as the Village Art Association.
Nolt is a member of the Lititz Art Association and received his award for a painting of an old barn in a field of green grass and trees. Nolt was born with multiple congenital Arthrogryposis so that he could not use his hands. As a child, he learned to draw and paint by holding the pencil or brush in his mouth. Though the years, he has mastered the art of painting, amazing people with his talents. Self-taught, Nolt has explored many media and has found that he loves oils the best.
The judges for the show were Jason Ward and Sheri Hansen, both professors at Pennsylvania College of Art in Lancaster. Ward teaches fine art, painting, drawing, and illustration, while Hansen is an illustrator, who teaches digital painting and digital foundations.
“It was a wonderful experience to judge this show,” said Ward. “It was tough with so many talented artists.”
The artists were judged in categories that included Oils/Acrylics, Watercolors, Mixed Media, Ceramics, Pastels, Sculpture, and Drawing/Printmaking.
“We had to take our time, there was so much to look at and we didn’t want to miss anything,” noted Hansen.
In the end, they selected Cheer and Nolt for the two top prizes.
The winners in Oils/Acrylics were Steve Oliver, first place, for his “Sunlit Swan”; Carol Herr, second, for her “Distant Village in Autumn”; and Julie Riker, third, for “Still Standing in the Wind.”
Watercolor winners were Steve Zazenski, first, for “Late Afternoon”; Rosanne Wolfe, second, for “Silver in Sun’; and Andy Smith, third, for “Lancaster County.”
Mixed Media awards went to Husheng Jiang, first, for “Flower”; second to Amy Rieg for “Nocturne,” and third to Jane Wolfe for “Birds of a Feather.”
Carrie Althouse took first in Ceramics, with Lynn Taylor in second place, and Bridget Hughes in third place. Helena Van Emmerik-Finn was first in Pastels. Judith McKellar was first in Sculpture.
Lynn Kibbe was first in Drawing/Printmaking.
Two special Judges Awards went to Zu Sheng Yu for “The Farm” and to Kristin Moger for “Lily of the Valley.”
“I noticed that there were many artists working in oils,” noted Brunner, as she kept the show running smoothly with volunteers from the Lititz Art Association, who did everything from marking the booth locations for artists, welcoming visitors, handing out brochures, and presenting awards.
Artists came from all over the country, such as China native Chloe Wang, now from Long Island, who paints softly shaded oils of beach scenes and ocean waves. William Cantwell now lives in Havertown, is from New York City, and many of his oils had a distinctly urban feel, with subway stations and corner groceries.
Lynn Golitz is a Lititz native, who traveled from Morehead City, N.C, with her husband and fellow artist Mark Golitz. She exhibited her bold abstract paintings and he displayed his ceramics.
Margaret Thorn of Lititz was one of the artists who could almost walk to the show, where she displayed her whimsical watercolors.
Stephen Brehm of Leola is another oil painter and dog-loader, who paints dogs, landscapes, beach scenes, in lush vibrant tones. Even though she lives in nearby Mount Joy, it was the first time
Sheri Bare had exhibited her ceramics at the Lititz Art Show.
“I’ve been at this show 34 years, since 1985. It was the second or third show I ever did,” said Todd Jeffreys of Danville, who does multi-glazed pottery with different shapes and interesting features like crackle glazes and hidden faces.
Joyce Durkin of the Lititz Art Association has exhibited her watercolors for some 20 years at the show, while another member, Vitaly Borisenko, has displayed his work for four years, having begun painting realistic oil paintings in recent years.
“Everyone tells us how much they enjoy coming to this show. And for the first time in a few years, we had perfect weather for it,” said Brunner, recalling last year’s show that was held in the parking lot because the park had flooded, the previous year with a torrential downpour that ended the show early, and another year when the show had to be canceled for storms.
As Brunner said, with a relieved smile,” This was perfect weather and blue skies.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
-
