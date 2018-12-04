Home   >   News   >   Lititz man to compete on Jeopardy!

Lititz man to compete on Jeopardy!

By on December 4, 2018

Answer: Francesco Caporusso of Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Question: Who will be competing on the national game show Jeopardy! next week?

Tune in Monday Dec. 10 to find out how he did!  You can watch Caporusso compete on JEOPARDY! on WHP-TV (CBS).

Please check your local listing for additional information or visit Jeopardy.com.

 

Francesco Caporusso (right) with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

