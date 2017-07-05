- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Lititz loves a parade!
The Lititz Lions Club hosted its 26th annual Patriotic Parade on Monday evening, July 3, in downtown Lititz.
Businesses, bands, fire companies, civic clubs, and scouting organizations had floats and personnel in the event. In the busier spots, the crowd of spectators was four-deep. Many of the usual favorites were on hand.
Who’s who?
Mayor Tim Snyder once again rode his bicycle through the procession.
Last year’s Queen of the Candles, Samantha Shields, and the members of the 2017 court, each had a convertible sports car and chauffeur in the parade.
Musical acts included the Lititz Community Band, the Rajah Shrine String Band from Reading, Dutchy Funk brass band, and praise bands from nearly every local church.
Always a crowd-pleaser, the giant flag carried by scouts and leaders from Pack 44 was back. Many veterans and vintage military vehicles also appeared in the parade.
And, of course, candy galore was tossed into the crowd.
Worth mentioning
Some new and stand-out appearances worth mentioning this year were:
The United Disability Service (UDS) service dogs and Paws Across America critters brought a lot of smiles from the crowd.
One particularly spirited float-rider from United Zion Retirement Community kept yelling “Let’s hear it!” to the spectators. He was not disappointed.
A cadre of Karens also marched. At present, the community of Lititz and surrounding area has many residents that were, but are no longer, refugees from Burma. Many have worked for their green card status and are working toward U.S. citizenship.
Most moving was a wave of enthusiastic applause and cheers that went through the crowd when the Harmony Playground committee, and later, a group of Special Olympics athletes walked through the midst.
The Lititz Historical Foundation has a new float this year.
“Because this is the 200th Fourth of July celebration in Lititz, we wanted to do something extra special, so we decided on an old-fashioned looking float,” said foundation president Cory Van Brookhoven. “This was assembled and ridden on by our board members, volunteers, and tour guides.”
Percussionist Bobby Jones (a.k.a. “Bobby D”) also had a new float this year. He and his daughter, Jill Pill — also a drummer — set up two drum sets on a flatbed trailer and rounded out the parade with syncopated rhythms.
Jones, a former resident, recently relocated to Frederick, Md. His float advertised the upcoming Foodstock Music Fest to benefit local hunger-fighting organizations at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire on July 29.
“I don’t know which is more exciting,” Jones said, “the fact of being invited to participate and do what I do (play drums), or the fact that I get to return to my Lititz family and friends.”
Following the parade, Rick K. & The Allnighters performed a free concert in Lititz Springs Park.
For the past 18 years, the post-parade concert has been performed by Flamin’ Dick and the Hotrods, so bringing in a new band was a big change.
“Rick K. & The Allnighters were a huge hit!” assured Van Brookhoven. “The crowd loved them and was really behind them. They were the perfect band to whip Lititz into a frenzy and prepare them for the Fourth of July!”
Melissa Hunnefield is a Record Express staff writer. She welcomes reader feedback at mhunnefield.eph@lnpnews.com.
About Melissa Hunnefield
