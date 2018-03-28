Lititz hires new officer, adds councilman
Lititz Borough Council officially hired a new police officer and added a new borough council member at its March 27 meeting.
Sworn in were Andrew Jacoby as Lititz Borough’s newest police officer and Stephen Lee, who immediately took his seat on council.
Lee’s service to Lititz Borough began 19 years ago. He most recently served as chairman of the Lititz Borough Planning Commission. He will complete the term of Cory Van Brookhoven, who resigned because of work commitments. That term ends in Dec. 31, 2019.
“I was approached by Scott Hain and Shane Weaver to see if I was interested,” said Lee. “I was very interested and I am looking forward to serving the borough as a council member.”
Lee noted that his experience on the planning commission will assist him in understanding the planning goals of Lititz Borough. He thinks that recent plans to renovate and repurpose historic buildings like Wilbur factory will provide great value to the community and help the borough thrive through changes.
Lee and his family live on Main Street and he is senior director of Alexander Building Construction Co., with locations in Harrisburg and State College. He is a volunteer assistant boys varsity basketball coach for Warwick High School.
Jacoby, sworn in by Mayor Timothy Snyder, was happy to join the Lititz Borough Police Department as an officer. The 25-year-old Elizabethtown native graduated from Elizabethtown High School and Harrisburg Area Community College Police Academy.
“I am very excited to be here in Lititz. It’s such a great community and I look forward to working with the people here,” said Jacoby, who was joined by his parents, Jenny and Kevin Jacoby.
Among his future assignments in the borough will be policing such major events as the annual Rotary Craft Show which draw crowds from 4,000 to as many as 50,000.
On Tuesday, another one of those popular events received borough council approval.
The fifth annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is set for Sunday, Sept. 30, and is sponsored by the Lititz AMBUCS, as a fundraiser to help pay for programs and equipment to help people with disabilities have greater mobility and independence.
One of the big projects for the year has been the Harmony Playground at Warwick Township’s Dean Saylor Linear Park, which offers inclusive playground equipment for all children.
“Our fourth annual craft beer fest in 2017 raised more than $61,000 after expenses,” said Jason Best of the Lititz AMBUCS, noting that more than 20 organizations benefited, such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, Schreiber Pediatric, Friendship Community, and Warwick Education Foundation for iPads for special education.
In 2018, the Lititz Craft Beer Fest will close a portion of Broad Street, and attendance will be bumped up to 3,500 over the 2,500 from previous years. Tickets are $45 each, which provide ticket-holders with sampling from national, regional and local breweries. There will be designated drivers available.
The popular beer fest tickets sells out quickly, reported Best, which is why they decided to increase attendance this year. The AMBUCS will be working with the Lititz Borough Police Department on issues such as parking and crowd management. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 30 at lititzcraftbeerfest.com. Last year, the event sold out almost immediately.
Borough Council approved several other special event applications, including the Lititz Lions Easter Egg Hunt at Bonfield Elementary on March 31, The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts Camporee in the Park on April 13-15 with camping and park cleanup, and The National Day of Prayer at Lititz Springs Park on May 3.
Council also approved the annual Taste of Lititz food event for June 1, the Lititz Lions Patriotic Parade and Concert on July 3, and the Lititz Lions Club Car Show on August 15. These events will require street closings and rerouting of traffic.
A “no parking” request was approved for demolition of a portion of the Wilbur factory, which will involve North Broad Street and West Kleine Lane near the demolition. The process will run from April through July in seven phases that involve hazardous waste removal for things like asbestos, internal demolition and machine demolition to tear down parts of the factory that will not be used in the renovation and revitalization project for a hotel, residences, dining and shopping.
Public works foreman Andy Garner and police chief Kerry Nye presented the prototype for replacement holiday stars in the borough. The reproduction of the current five-pointed stars will be used to replace damaged stars and add more stars during the Christmas season. The tradition of the stars began in 1937 and the new stars will be designed to look the same.
Chad Reed, who works for the borough, designed and fabricated the five-point aluminum star, which would be powder-coated and fitted with lights to match the historic stars. The cost for each star is estimated at $250 without the lights and the borough will need 50 new stars.
Nye indicated that Lititz Borough may launch a fund-raising program for people who want to buy a star to support the project.
“Everyone has told us that they want the stars to look the same and that’s the goal,” said Nye.
