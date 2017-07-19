Home   >   News   >   Lititz gets slimed: Ghostbusters visit Historical Foundation

By on July 19, 2017
Ghostbusters (left to right) Jim Oplinger, Matt Ensminger, Todd Couzins, Morris Shirey and Jeff from Lancaster (we didnt get his last name) are more than ready to pit their wits against the forces of mischievous spirits.

Becoming a Ghostbuster was a long labor of love for Jim Oplinger, who lives in Lititz and teaches in the technology curriculum — engineering and architecture — at Cedar Crest High School. When his son was five years old, he told dad he wanted to be a Ghostbuster for Halloween. Oplinger offered to take a trip to Target to buy an outfit, but his son would have none of that.

“We have to build it, Dad!” he said.

That was in 2008.

So, tech guy that he is, Oplinger got plans, bought materials, checked the Internet more than a few times, and started putting everything together.

“There are websites where you can buy packs that are 100 percent movie accurate,” Oplinger said last Friday during a gathering of Ghostbusters in front of the Lititz Historical Foundation on East Main Street. “I did my best to get everything right, and I would say 97 percent of my pack is exactly like the ones in the movie.”

Jim Oplinger, a.k.a. Eon Spengler, with his 97 percent movie-accurate Ghostbusters pack.

Two groups of Ghostbusters, one from Philadelphia and one from Carlisle, converged on Lititz for a Second Friday dustup with any mischievous spirits that might have been hovering around. They were invited by Cory Van Brookhoven, president of the Lititz Historical Foundation, because he felt they would be an interesting attraction, and because they are associated with nonprofit organizations that promote awareness of autism.

Dan Akroyd, who co-wrote and starred in the original Ghostbusters movie, and who was diagnosed with autism as a child, is undoubtedly part of the reason there’s no shortage of Ghostbuster reenactors. Friday’s crew all had some connection to the autism community.

Oplinger’s son was diagnosed a short time after he started work on his Ghostbusters gear, so he set it aside for a couple of years. He came back to it and set it aside a few more times. In 2010, just in time for Halloween, he finished everything, using a 3D printer to manufacture some of the parts out of ABS plastic.

Today his son is 14, attending a regular school, still taking some special classes, but more and more regular classes.

Oplinger said he likes to show up at these events to raise awareness and to donate some time and money for autism causes.

And also to catch ghosts.

 

The Central PA Ghostbusters tactical vehicle is a 1995 Cadillac hearse dressed up with added fins so it looks more like the 1959 vehicle in the movie.

He described a process where two or three Ghostbusters — wearing goggles that filter out the parakinetic energy that spirits use to cloak themselves — wrangle a ghost into a small trap. The trap, which can hold only a few ghosts, is then taken back to headquarters where it’s emptied into a larger containment vehicle. That vehicle now contains probably several thousand ghosts, and is something you don’t want to tamper with.

Like other Ghostbuster reenactors, Oplinger has adopted as an alter ego one of the characters from the movie. His guy is Eon Spengler, which is embroidered on his heavy fire retardant shirt and made official with Eon’s likeness on his ID tag.

It took this reporter a couple of look-sees to be sure the image on the tag was actually Spengler and not Oplinger. The resemblance is so close that…

…it’s spooky.

Dick Wanner is a staff writer and photographer, and former editor-in-chief (1972-75), for the Record Express. He welcomes reader feedback at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.

 

