- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Lititz gets slimed: Ghostbusters visit Historical Foundation
Becoming a Ghostbuster was a long labor of love for Jim Oplinger, who lives in Lititz and teaches in the technology curriculum — engineering and architecture — at Cedar Crest High School. When his son was five years old, he told dad he wanted to be a Ghostbuster for Halloween. Oplinger offered to take a trip to Target to buy an outfit, but his son would have none of that.
“We have to build it, Dad!” he said.
That was in 2008.
So, tech guy that he is, Oplinger got plans, bought materials, checked the Internet more than a few times, and started putting everything together.
“There are websites where you can buy packs that are 100 percent movie accurate,” Oplinger said last Friday during a gathering of Ghostbusters in front of the Lititz Historical Foundation on East Main Street. “I did my best to get everything right, and I would say 97 percent of my pack is exactly like the ones in the movie.”
Two groups of Ghostbusters, one from Philadelphia and one from Carlisle, converged on Lititz for a Second Friday dustup with any mischievous spirits that might have been hovering around. They were invited by Cory Van Brookhoven, president of the Lititz Historical Foundation, because he felt they would be an interesting attraction, and because they are associated with nonprofit organizations that promote awareness of autism.
Dan Akroyd, who co-wrote and starred in the original Ghostbusters movie, and who was diagnosed with autism as a child, is undoubtedly part of the reason there’s no shortage of Ghostbuster reenactors. Friday’s crew all had some connection to the autism community.
Oplinger’s son was diagnosed a short time after he started work on his Ghostbusters gear, so he set it aside for a couple of years. He came back to it and set it aside a few more times. In 2010, just in time for Halloween, he finished everything, using a 3D printer to manufacture some of the parts out of ABS plastic.
Today his son is 14, attending a regular school, still taking some special classes, but more and more regular classes.
Oplinger said he likes to show up at these events to raise awareness and to donate some time and money for autism causes.
And also to catch ghosts.
He described a process where two or three Ghostbusters — wearing goggles that filter out the parakinetic energy that spirits use to cloak themselves — wrangle a ghost into a small trap. The trap, which can hold only a few ghosts, is then taken back to headquarters where it’s emptied into a larger containment vehicle. That vehicle now contains probably several thousand ghosts, and is something you don’t want to tamper with.
Like other Ghostbuster reenactors, Oplinger has adopted as an alter ego one of the characters from the movie. His guy is Eon Spengler, which is embroidered on his heavy fire retardant shirt and made official with Eon’s likeness on his ID tag.
It took this reporter a couple of look-sees to be sure the image on the tag was actually Spengler and not Oplinger. The resemblance is so close that…
…it’s spooky.
Dick Wanner is a staff writer and photographer, and former editor-in-chief (1972-75), for the Record Express. He welcomes reader feedback at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.
About Dick Wanner
Related Posts
Latest News
-
ALL Renovation and Design: For All Your Summer Living
You’re ready to plan your summer barbecue. Some ribs that...
-
Trust DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC for Award-Winning Mold Remediation
For anyone who has used the services of DC Eager...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden flavors...
-
Lititz gets slimed: Ghostbusters visit Historical Foundation
Becoming a Ghostbuster was a long labor of love for...
-
Class of 2010 grads return as Warwick teachers
For Erin Myers and Lindsey Hartman Maysilles, Tuesday evening’s Warwick...
-
Tee time in the township
Disc golf course installed at Elizabeth Township Park The discs...
-
Odd Fellows survive test from SWS, 5-4
Zach Shertzer’s task wasn’t an easy one. The Lititz Odd...
-
ALL Renovation and Design: For All Your Summer Living
You’re ready to plan your summer barbecue. Some ribs...
-
Trust DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC for Award-Winning Mold Remediation
For anyone who has used the services of DC...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jason Snyder says:
-
Lisa Radinovsky says:
-