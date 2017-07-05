- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Lititz Craft Beer Fest sells out in 90 minutes
There’s fast. And then there is Lititz Craft Beer Fest fast.
It took only 90 minutes Friday, June 30, to sell all 2,000 tickets to the annual festival, which has officially become the hottest brewfest in the Susquehanna Valley if not all Pennsylvania. In 2016 the festival sold out in three days. The year prior, tickets became sparse two weeks after sales were announced.
This year’s response took organizers by surprise. Co-chairman Patrick Moulds was packing for vacation, but still keeping a close eye on sales. Excitement grew to a fevered pitch among when it became evident people were flooding the festival’s website to buy $40 tickets. Proceeds go to local charities via the Lititz Ambucs.
“I had to plug in my phone because I almost killed my battery between (monitoring ticket sales) and texting (back and forth with other organizers),” Moulds said. “We’re all really pumped about it, to see all those tickets go that fast.”
He had been texting with co-organizer Corey Salzano, who spearheads the contingency of breweries coming to the event*.
“The real story about the sellout happening so quickly is the money that we are able to raise before the festival happens and before the first T-shirt is printed,” Salzano said. “Raising more than $6,000 in June for an event that doesn’t take place until the end of September has already been an amazing motivator for our team. I think we were as surprised as everybody else to see how quickly the tickets sold.”
The good news of a sold out festival is also bad news for those who could not get online before tickets were gone. After the sell out, complaints arose on the fest’s Facebook page. Some expressed concern about scalping of tickets, to which organizers responded: “If you see any postings of people trying to scalp tickets, and profit off this charity event, please let us know. We have intervened in the past. The maximum order of tickets was set to 10. There were only a few that large, and all but a few were people well known to support the community and the Ambucs.”
Visitors suggested creating two time slots for the event or moving the festival to a bigger location. Every year organizers assess the impact of festival size and amount of tickets available.
“We’ve tossed around the idea of increasing the amount of tickets,” Moulds said, “but this just seems to work. There are no real long lines for the beer or the bathrooms. The street has enough people that you can move through. I think that is one of the reasons why it is so popular, because it is not oversold or crowded.”
He admits organizers are going to have to take a serious look at expanding the festival’s size.
“We’re going to get through this year first before we decide on whether or not there’s a possibility of expanding,” he said.
Those who did not purchase tickets and are feeling lucky can try to win tickets.
The Savory Gourmet will be having a drawing for two free tickets during their Second Friday cheese and beer tasting event on July 14. The downtown shop will have additional drawings in August and September. In June at May’s Service Center in Lititz, every $100 spent gave customers an entry for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the beer fest. The mechanic on Furnace Hills Pike will run the contest again in July.
Organizers plan to release participating breweries occasionally via the event’s website and Facebook page. Salzano was hush on any new breweries joining this year’s lineup, but he did note he expects the list of beer fest newcomer breweries to be in the double digits.
Last year, the festival generated more than $58,000 for local charities.
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
