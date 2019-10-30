Lititz considers MS4 stormwater fee

Lititz Borough residents and businesses may soon be facing a new fee, and it all has to do with something called MS4.

“Like many municipalities, the Lititz Borough has been looking into the need for funding for ongoing stormwater mandates and the feasibility of implementing a stormwater fee,” said Elijah Yearick, Director of Planning & Community Development for the borough.

Lititz Borough Council planned its annual MS4 program update for Oct. 29. The borough wanted to use that time for the first public meeting to discuss the possible fee.

“The need to fund the existing stormwater system is an unfortunate reality, but it is one that the borough wants to approach in the most equitable way possible,” explains Yearick.

MS4 stands for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System and refers to a collection of structures designed to gather stormwater and discharge it into local streams and rivers. Through the federal

Clean Water Act, municipalities like Lititz Borough have to follow specific stormwater requirements administered under the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s MS4 Program.

Under the MS4 Program, permittees are required to incorporate six elements, known as minimum control measures (MCMs), into their stormwater management programs.

These include public education and outreach, public involvement and participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff control, post-construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment, and pollution prevention and good housekeeping for municipal operations and maintenance.

Each MCM has a series of suggested Best Management Practices (BMPs) associated with it to guide permit holders in program development, tracking, and reporting. Among some of the BMPs are things property owners can do, such as proper lawn mowing, fertilization, watering, proper septic tank management, using rain gardens, and growing native plants.

With the implementation of the MS4 Program back in 1990, Lititz Borough is one of more than 1,061 MS4s in Pennsylvania, with two large MS4s and 1,059 small MS4s.

In 2014, Lititz Borough was one of two Lancaster County municipalities audited by the Environmental Protection Agency. That audit determined the borough was deficit in four of the six MS4 requirements. While two of the requirements, public education and outreach and public involvement and participation, met compliance, four did not.

“We were deficit in illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff control, post-construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment, and pollution prevention and good housekeeping for municipal operations and maintenance,” says Yearick.

The findings of the audit were sent to Lititz Borough in 2015. Then in July 2016, Lititz Borough learned that they faced a potential fine of $187,000 for the deficits.

Working closely with the EPA, the Lititz Borough was able to reduce the fine to $3,000, as the borough made progress in remediating the deficits.

“We’ve been working with LandStudies to evaluate several potential approaches, and now feel like we’re at a point where we wanted to begin reaching out to the general public,” says Yearick.

In a community with older stormwater pipes, Lititz Borough has had challenges in meeting the MS4 requirements. The stormwater pipes that lie beneath the borough were installed in the 1970s or even earlier. They were made of a corrugated metal, and in the nearly 50 years since then, the pipes are rotting and disintegrating.

“Some of the sinkholes that we have had in the borough are not really sinkholes,” noted Yearick, pointing out that the deteriorating stormwater pipes are collapsing.

Since the borough is responsible for replacing the old pipes with updated pipes made of high-density polyethylene, even on state roads like Broad Street, Main Street, and Woodcrest Avenue, there will be significant costs incurred by the borough.

“That is what has brought us to the point of considering a stormwater fee in the borough,” explains Yearick.

Lititz Borough might have raised borough taxes, but because the costs to replace pipes throughout the borough will be a time-consuming project, spread out over several years, a fee seemed to make more sense.

The proposed stormwater fee would be billed on a quarterly basis, much like Lititz Borough’s water and sewer fee and the trash fee. While the water and sewer fee is based on usage, the trash fee is currently a flat $55.

The proposed stormwater fee would be based on property size, with the smallest properties facing the smallest fee and the largest properties facing the largest fee. Since a majority of residential properties are a quarter-acre or less, most Lititz Borough residents will be looking at an annual fee that might be around $61, or around $15 a quarter.

Large industrial and business sites, like Johnson & Johnson, will have significantly higher fees, due to the larger acreage and non-permeable surfaces that put the most stress on the borough’s stormwater system.

“Here in Lititz Borough, we have seen the effects of stormwater runoff in recent years,” says Yearick, pointing out that last year’s heavy rains brought reported flooding to Lititz Springs Park and other areas of the borough.

Stormwater runoff starts on roofs, lawns, driveways, roads, and parking lots. On its way to streams and creeks, stormwater picks up debris and pollutants that can cause flooding and other issues, like increased cost to treat drinking water, dangerous algae blooms, chemical pollutants that can kill plants and animals, and unpleasant odors.

As Lititz Borough learned, it can also result in expensive fines from the DEP and EPA to fix the resulting problems.

With nearly 900 inlets in Lititz Borough’s MS4 system, each inlet provides a direct connection from the street to Lititz Run or one of its tributaries. Since the system was only designed for water, anything else that ends up in the system, such a grass clippings, leaves, and pet waste, will eventually reach the streams.

The first stormwater pipe replacement will most likely be on East Main Street, prior to state repaving in 2020-2021. From that point on, Lititz Borough will need to gradually replace all of deteriorating pipes throughout the borough.

The Oct. 29 meeting of Lititz Borough Council was held at council chambers at the Lititz Borough office.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of The Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.