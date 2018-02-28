Lititz bucks trend & increases firefighter recruits

Lititz Borough Council got some good news at the Feb. 27 meeting.

Duane Ober, administrator for the Warwick Emergency Services Commission, reported that recruitment for the area fire companies has increased significantly in the past year. In Ober’s annual report, he noted that there have been 50 applicants for volunteers at the Lititz, Rothsville, Brunnerville and Brickerville in 2017.

“Of those 50 applicants, 28 have gone through training and become members,” said Ober. “That’s been incredible for our fire companies.”

Ober noted that in the past, new volunteers totaled only one or two a year. The influx of new recruits helps to compensate for the aging fire companies that have been in need of fresh blood to carry on the volunteer fire company tradition. As firefighters get older, they are retiring, and now there will be younger volunteers ready to step up. Many of the new recruits are junior firefighters, who will be able to become full-fledged members when they are 18.

Ober also reported that the fire company fund drives have done well in the past year. While funds have increased slightly over the previous year, the percentage of those making donations is still low, at 30 percent or less. However, regular contributors have increased the amounts of their donations so that funding has remained steady and strong.

“Unfortunately, we have the same people bearing the burden,” said Ober. “We are very grateful for their generosity.”

Ober reported that the Lititz Fire Company had 395 fire calls in 2017, compared to 380 with all three fire companies in Brickerville, Brunnerville and Rothsville. That continues a trend that has existed since 2014, with three companies equaling the Lititz Fire Company in calls. Ober also noted that the fire companies respond to calls in the other municipalities and that they often hold training sessions.

Lititz Borough Council reviewed a final subdivision and land development plan for Stone Creek Holdings that involves stream bank restoration on Oak Street. The plan also calls for a small 800-sq.-ft. addition to the front of the Garman Builders building on Oak Street, which will be used as a design studio. Council approved several waivers relating to a traffic study, wetlands study and street improvements.

Lititz Borough is looking at a busy season for special events and community activities. Borough Council approved requests for the Sauder Egg Hunt on March 31 for Sauder Egg Run participants and for the American Legion Post 56 Memorial Day Parade on May 28. The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. and run from Lincoln Avenue to North Broad to East Main Street, concluding with a ceremony at the Lititz Moravian Cemetery.

Council also approved a request for food and drink tours in Lititz, running from March 1 through November. The tours are Taste Lititz, Eat Lititz and Drink Lititz. They also approved the Lititz Chocolate Walk on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two events in Lititz Springs Park sponsored by Lancaster Evangelical Free Church were OKed.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.