Listrak to Hold Community Open House, June 22
LITITZ, PA — (June 13, 2017) — Digital marketing firm Listrak today announced that they will hold a free community open house at its new facility from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.
Listrak officially moved into the 93,000 square-foot building located at the intersection of Millport Road and Buckwalter Road in Lititz in April. The new space is 100 percent utilized by Listrak, and sits on 27-acre parcel originally purchased from Sechan Electronics in 2015.
The facility currently accommodates approximately 300 employees, and has capacity for up to 600. Listrak vacated their former headquarters at 529 East Main Street in Lititz, as well as two locations in Manheim Township and a smaller downtown Lititz location. The company also maintains a West Coast office in Newport Beach, California.
“Our main reasons for building have been to get all our local employees under one roof, and to have room for expansion,” explains Ross Kramer, Listrak CEO and co-founder. “We have always valued collaboration, and this new location certainly provides for that.”
Listrak leaned heavily on input from employees for the building design, as well taking cues from other technology headquarters such as Google and Facebook. An expansive open floor plan features an array of shared spaces that encourage cross-department teamwork and creativity, along with state-of-the-art teleconferencing capabilities and an on-site gym. A café, known as The Hub, is managed by TFB Restaurants, operators of Annie Bailey’s in Lancaster and Gravie Kitchen + Commons at Rock Lititz Pod 2. The Hub provides employees with additional areas for relaxation and creative interaction.
Listrak more than doubled its staff between 2013 and 2017, due to recent explosive growth. Once known for its proprietary email marketing technology for retailers, the company has expanded into new markets, including eCommerce for travel and tourism, and the media and publishing industry.
“Lititz has been extremely good to us, so rather than relocate to a ‘tech corridor’ like Silicon Valley, New York or even King of Prussia, we remain committed to the area,” adds Kramer. “Since our move, there has been a lot of curiosity about Listrak and this building. This event will provide a great opportunity for the community to see what we’re all about.”
An invitation-only event for VIPs, the media and area businesses will take place earlier in the day. The afternoon event is free, and open to the public. Guided tours and light refreshments will be available.
For more information, visit https://listrakopenhouse.eventbrite.com.
About Listrak
Listrak’s customer-centric data approach helps digital marketers cultivate deeper relationships with consumers through personalized, multichannel strategies that drive revenue, engagement and growth. Listrak helps reach those customers at the right time and the right place, regardless of the source, channel or device. The Listrak platform boasts a comprehensive set of solutions that enhance campaign performance, increase lifetime value, and personalize every touchpoint across multiple channels to create a positive online experience. Listrak has decades of digital marketing knowledge and works with leading brands. For more information, visit http://www.listrak.com.
Pitcher Adam Kurtz was slated to go three or four...
-
