Linden Hall students, faculty take stance on guns

The cold and rain couldn’t stop Julianna Mack and about 30 other students and faculty from the Linden Hall School for Girls from rising up against gun violence on Thursday.

Mack and company held a march on campus and along Main Street in Lititz to honor the 17 lives lost in a Florida school shooting last week and to urge state and federal lawmakers to act on gun control.

“When it comes down to it, when we want change in schools, it’s going to come from the next generation,” Mack, 17, said in a phone interview while protesters chanted, “Protect kids, not guns; thoughts and prayers are not enough,” in the background.

One protester held up a sign that read, “School should be a place of learning, not fear.” Another held up a sign saying, “How many lives need to be lost before we talk about change?”

Teachers, administrators join students

About 10 to 15 teachers and administrators, including Head of School Michael Waylett, joined the students, Mack said.

“Our students impress me every day with their passion for making the world a better place,” Waylett said in an emailed statement. “I’m not surprised that they are joining this national movement and speaking out for what they believe is right.”

Dean of Students Natasha Solomon, who briefly joined students outside, also weighed in: “I think it’s really wonderful for students to take it upon themselves to say, ‘This is important to me, and would you help me do something about it?’” she said. “This is history happening right now that they can actively engage with, and I think that’s valuable.”

