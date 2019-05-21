Home   >   News   >   Legend of Lititz recognized

Legend of Lititz recognized

By on May 21, 2019

Out of over 100 gardens across 19 states, the garden at Legend of Lititz, a premier senior living community, has earned Eldergrow’s Happiest and Healthiest Garden Award!

The award party took place at Legend of Lititz on April 9. Eldergrow, an award-winning startup from Seattle, offers therapeutic gardening enrichment programs to seniors in residential and nursing care communities.

Eldergrow has enjoyed partnering with Legend of Lititz as well. Angie Martin, the Eldergrow Educator shared, “I love teaching classes at Legend of Lititz! The environment is warm and welcoming, staff is so supportive and the residents are always engaged and ready to have fun!”

Studies show that horticultural therapy reduces depression, improves balance, coordination and endurance, and lowers the risk factors for dementia by 36%. Eldergrow offers elders a therapeutic connection to nature through enrichment classes on horticulture, culinary and garden art. Led by expert Educators, Eldergrow’s therapeutic programing provides communities with fun and engaging activities that can also improve residents’ motor skills, reduce depression, and lower risk factors for dementia.

