Legacy Collective offers passion with a purpose

Legacy Collective, a shop which specializes in heirloom goods, flora, and vintage, opened its doors Oct. 11 at 57 E. Main St., Lititz.

“For me, this concept is a dream realized,” said store founder Amy Tamulis.

Ashley Yoder will serve as Tamulis’ vintage partner in the business.

“Inspired by the beauty of natural materials, textures and textiles, Legacy Collective was born out of both a passion and a purpose,” Tamulis added. “I’ve always been drawn to items with unique character and beauty. As a maker and creator myself, I also appreciate the process and story behind each item.”

Featured items will include pottery made by a local art teacher and studio owner; vintage and found items passed down with patina from a previous life; hand-poured candles by women recovering from past hardships like abuse, addiction and incarceration. the store will also also carry leather bags created by women in impoverished nations, who are now receiving a living wage for their work. A further sampling of the inventory will also include hand-forged semi-precious jewelry by a local designer inspired by her natural surroundings, houseplants, as well as goods for four-legged friends will also be for sale.

Tamulis’ goal for the boutique is to bring together a cohesive collection of heirloom-quality goods that are both useful in purpose and timeless in design.

“I believe that the items we surround ourselves with should be purposeful and carefully considered,” Tamulis said. “At Legacy Collective there is a legacy to be found behind each and every item.”

“I’m honored to represent many companies in this single shop and to pass along their legacy to my customers,” she said.

Current hours of operation for Legacy Collective will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 717-553-2375 or visit Legacy Collective at facebook.com/legacycollectivelititz/.

