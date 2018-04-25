LBPD adds new officer
Lititz Borough welcomed a new police officer when Nicholas Babura was sworn in by Mayor Timothy Snyder on April 24.
Babura officially joined the Lititz Borough Police Department at the Lititz Borough Council meeting. He was joined by his parents, Donna and Michael Barbura, of Robesonia, as well as his sister Tiffany Babura and his girlfriend Nyssa Kanavins.
Babura, 25, earned his B.S. degree in criminal justice at Kutztown University in 2016. He then graduated from the Reading Police Academy in Nov. 2017. This is his first position as a police officer.
“I am very happy to be here in Lititz,” said Babura. “It’s a nice town and I look forward to working with the people here.”
About Laura Knowles
