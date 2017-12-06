Landis takes over as school board president
Warwick School Board welcomed a new member, swore in three reelected members, and appointed a new president at its Dec. 5 meeting.
Michael Landis was voted in as the new president, following the departure of Dr. Timothy Quinn, who did not run for reelection, last month.
“I am ready to humbly serve where needed,” said Landis. “I hope to follow in Dr. Quinn’s footsteps.”
The newly elected board member, Matthew Knouse, was sworn in. It’s not his first stint in the position. In 2011-12, he served on the board, resigning in 2013, citing business and family commitments. He is the owner of Performance Roofing and has two children in the school district.
Knouse was sworn in with two reelected board members, Landis and Debra Wenger. A third reelected board member, Millard Eppig, was not able to be at the meeting and will be sworn in at a later date. The rest of the board includes Todd Rucci, Nelson Peters, Leslie Penkunas and Ben Sahd.
Rucci was voted in as board vice president. The board also named Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer for the district, as the school board treasurer. Landis pointed out that the treasurer is not required to be a member of the board.
Committee appointments were approved, with Knouse named as a member of the Building and Property Committee. Scott Shaub was named as chairperson of that committee. Shaub also serves as Joint Municipality Strategic Planning Steering Committee alternate, and Lancaster County Career and Technology Center alternate.
Wenger is chairperson of the Education Committee. Penkunas also serves on the Education Committee, along with student representative Paige Bogda. Bogda is also on the Student Activities Committee, which is chaired by Rucci. Sahd is also on that committee.
Eppig is chairperson of the Finance and Legal Committee, on which Peters also serves. Peters is Lititz recCenter representative and Joint Municipality Strategic Planning Steering Committee representative. Eppig is Legislative representative and Lancaster County Career and Technology Center representative.
Landis is I.U. representative, Labor and Management representative, Personnel Committee executive session chairperson, and Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau alternate representative, with Wertsch serving as Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representative.
Wertsch was approved as investment officer for the district for 2018.
The board approved the appointment of Kegel Kelin Almy & Lord LLP of Lancaster as solicitor for the district for 2018. William Zee of Barley Snyder, LLP of Lancaster was appointed as the solicitor for special education services only for the school district for 2018.
In personnel matters, the school board accepted the retirement of Nicholas DeRosa as a social studies teacher at Warwick High School, effective at the end of this school year. Volunteer coaches Ben Hershey, David Jenkins, Brock Lieberman, Cameron Shertzer, Ross Stockdale and Josh Witmer were approved by the board.
The board approved five Sunday use requests. They include LL wrestling officials to use the high school wrestling meeting room on Dec. 3; the Healthy Kids Running Series to use John R. Bonfield baseball fields from April 8 through May 6; Warwick girls soccer to use the high school small gym from Jan. 7 through Feb. 25 for winter indoor open gyms. They also OK’ed Warwick boys soccer to use the high school small gym from Jan. 7 through March 25, and Warwick football to use running track field 12 and multi-purpose field 3 from March 25 through April 30 for flag football.
An out-of-state field trip for high school students and staff to travel to the Bahamas and Florida from March 25 through April 1 was approved. Students will perform on a cruise ship for live audiences and participate in professional onboard workshops and experiences. Landis was the only board member who voted against the trip, noting that he had concerns about safety.
The board approved an overnight trip for high school students and staff to go to Susquehannock High School to participate in District 7 Chorus Jan. 25-27.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick School Board beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback at lknowles21@gmail.com.
