Lancaster County National Day of Prayer coming soon

Celebrations and gatherings to mark Lancaster County’s observance of National Day of Prayer will take place on May 1 through 4. Here’s a listing of what’s in store.

Youth observance

There are few things more profound than being able to pray to the Holy God and Creator of the universe. And, there are few things more profound than seeing teens joining together in one voice praising and praying to the God of salvation.

Teens, parents, young adults, and leaders are invited on May 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to gather to pray, worship and encourage one another in our faith. The event will be held at Harvest Bible Chapel, 651 Lampeter Road, Lancaster.

Prayer gatherings

Community prayer gatherings will be held May 1 and two at various locations throughout the county. Find your community at lancasterndp.com/events/community-prayer-gatherings to learn more.

Motorcycle rides

All motorcyclists are invited to join riders for a fun and scenic motorcycle ride around the county on Thursday, May 2. In celebration of the National Day of Prayer, strategic prayer stops are planned.

There are five separate rides planned for the day. Each will begin at a local restaurant for breakfast and end at Lititz Springs Park for the evening program. Ride details can be found at lancasterndp.com/events/motorcycleride.

For more information and to register your participation, call Dave Simmons at 717-274-3443 or email at simmons077@verizon.net.

Lititz Springs Park

The big celebration takes place in Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, on Thursday, May 2 starting at 5:40 p.m.

Food trucks will be set up for worshippers. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. A free will offering will be received.

The observance features special guest Dr. Tim Clinton, prayer leaders from local churches, worship with local leaders, One A-Chord, a 130-voice choir, and keynote prayer speaker. An offering will be received.

Details about the evening’s events can be found at lancasterndp.com.

Prayer walks

Several regional prayers walks are also planned between May 1 and 4. For full details, and to find one near you, visit gobeyondus.com/serve/regional-prayer-walks.

To learn more about Lancaster County National Day of Prayer, visit lancasterndp.com.