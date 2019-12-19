Italian-American holiday tradition
It’s all about Christmas Eve
Second and third generation Americans whose ancestors immigrated from around the world in the 19th and 20th centuries grew up with holiday traditions from their families’ country of origin.
Today, as adults, many carry on those traditions, especially during the Christmas season, and the Italian-American Christmas Eve vigil seafood feast may be one of the most well known. For several years, I was the chief communications officer at a large university and worked directly for the president.
He was a big-time “foodie” and a member of the prestigious French food and wine society, Chaine des Rotisseurs. He firmly believed more could be accomplished by sitting down with colleagues and business associates over a good meal than could ever be done across a conference table. I agreed with him, as it is what Italians have believed for years. I am an American of Italian extraction from New Haven, Conn., the city with the highest percentage (21.2%) of Italian Americans in the United States.
My grandparents came from Naples and my extended family always celebrated Christmas Eve (the Vigil) as the biggest night of the Christmas season. We continue that tradition to this day. Now, retired here in Lancaster County, separated from family, I still find a way to celebrate my heritage on Christmas Eve with my wife and our neighbors, introducing them to some of the special foods of my childhood. I hear friends call this Christmas Eve meal “The Feast of the Seven Fishes.”
We just called it the Christmas Eve Vigil dinner. It is a special time, and we consume a lot more than seven types of fish. An accurate count of the county’s residents of Italian heritage is hard to pinpoint although in Lancaster City, some five percent of the residents self-identify themselves with Italian roots. Nella Caponi Seward, a native of Rome who lives in Mountville, is a charter member of the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society that runs events during the year and supports a number of educational programs.
She believes that the number of Italian Americans in the County may be closer to 10 percent, with a recent influx of new residents moving to Central Pennsylvania from the New York metropolitan area.
Nella hosted her extended family of 25 for her “La Vigilia” last Christmas Eve. Italian-Americans plan for weeks and work for days to prepare the vigil meal. Fish is the focus of the meal, because in the good old days, Italian-American Catholics abstained from eating meat on Christmas Eve as a centuries old fasting tradition, and Catholics still abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent. Even in 1966, when the Catholic Bishops relaxed the rules for abstaining from meat on Christmas Eve, most Italian-Americans still made fish the focus of the meal. The fish tradition got its start in Southern Italy as the faithful ate and waited for midnight mass to celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus.
Italians never start a feast with a main course. The meal has multiple courses, and may take two hours or more to consume. It usually requires a table (or even two tables) to accommodate family and guests that usually number a dozen or more. The meal usually starts with an antipasto that is consumed while the pasta is cooking. For Christmas Eve, a typical antipasto, usually served on one or two huge plates family style, may include cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, eggplant, sardines, and a variety of pickled vegetables.
My family always uses canned tuna fish on antipasto, and at Christmas may add small fish called smelts as well as scungilli (sea snail) or calamari salad. Our pasta course is the Petrosemolo family’s main course for the vigil and is made with homemade blue crab sauce. The recipe has been passed down for several generations. It is a rich, thick, red sauce served over linguini and garnished with pieces of the crab used in its preparation.
I make it, but not as well as my brother-in-law, whose family is from Sicily. I follow his recipe to the letter and, if possible, make a road trip to Connecticut just before Christmas to prepare it with him.
The fish course may be served before or after the pasta, depending on your family’s preference, and can include clams and mussels (raw, fried, baked/stuffed, casino, or prepared a myriad of other ways); baccala (cod) which is not my favorite fish, but tradition says it must be on the table; shrimp (cold, fried, or stuffed or all three ways); and maybe razor clams if they are available. For my family, the fish comes before the pasta and crab sauce, so you have to pace yourself — and that can be difficult. There always, and I mean, always, is way more food than two families can consume in one sitting.
But that’s just the way it is.
My mom’s Christmas Eve dinners served close to 20 people, and there were still leftovers. Both red and white wine is a must with the meal, and it is followed with strong Italian (Espresso) coffee. After the table is cleared and some basic dishwashing and straightening up completed, the meal will end with fresh fruit, nuts and cheese, chestnuts, Panettone, nuts, Torrone, cookies and Italian pastries.
The meal can be a belly buster – one that may linger into Christmas Day. We try to eat in moderation but usually aren’t successful. And for years, the first Christmas mass celebration for Catholics was at midnight, and many times we went to church in physical distress from over-eating. But it is a favorite memory from my formative years, and one I would not trade.
Art Petrosemolo is a freelance feature writer and photographer who retired to this area from New Jersey. He welcomes reader feedback at artpetrosemolo@ comcast.net.
