Is Comcast coming here?
Comcast will extend operations south of Akron into Lititz where it will initially provide telephone and Internet services only to businesses with access to the new lines
Comcast is coming to a business near you. And maybe, at some point, to your home if the company can hammer out financial agreements with five local municipalities.
At the June 11 Akron borough council meeting, Todd Eachus, representing the telecom giant, announced that Comcast will extend its cable operations from a point south of Akron into Lititz and Ephrata.
With the expansion, Comcast plans initially to offer telephone and Internet services only to businesses with access to the new lines.
Those new lines could also potentially carry cable TV (CATV) service to both business and residential customers, putting it in competition with Blue Ridge Communications.
Eachus had met earlier with Lititz and Ephrata boroughs and with Warwick and Ephrata townships, as a group, to inform them of the Comcast plan. Akron was not in that initial meeting, which was why Eachus attended the council meeting.
There are two basic kinds of cable service. One kind provides Internet and phone service. The other kind provides CATV. CATV providers may also provide phone and Internet service.
Some companies, like Windstream, provide only phone and Internet. Internet and phone packages like Windstream’s do not require any kind of approval from the municipalities being served.
But when CATV enters the picture the rules change. Title 47 of the U.S. Code, the law under which cable providers operate, directs that CATV operators pay franchise fees to the municipalities they serve.
Title 47 states “A franchising authority may award, in accordance with the provisions of this subchapter, 1 or more franchises within its jurisdiction; except that a franchising authority may not grant an exclusive franchise and may not unreasonably refuse to award an additional competitive franchise.”
Blue Ridge is currently the sole CATV company serving the five municipalities into which Comcast plans to expand. Under current franchise agreements, Blue Ridge pays a franchise fee of five percent of its gross CATV — but not its phone and Internet — revenues to each municipality.
The franchise fees are no small matter. Warwick Township’s 2018 budget shows anticipated revenue of $245,000 from Blue Ridge. That number adjusts up or down quarterly according to gains or losses in the number of subscribers.
Ephrata Borough’s budget anticipates $199,000 for 2018, Lititz’s budget shows $140,000, Ephrata Township expects $122,000 and Akron’s budget shows $55,000.
That’s a total of $761,000 from the five municipalities. At five percent of gross CATV revenues, that represents $15.2 million in total subscriber fees that Blue Ridge collects from its customers in those five municipalities.
Unlike electricity, CATV service is not considered a public utility. PPL is a public utility. If the company wants to increase the rate it charges for distributing electricity over its lines, it must first submit to a hearing by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission. The PUC may or may not grant a request for a PPL rate increase.
CATV operators do not need PUC approval to set rates. If Comcast decides to compete with Blue Ridge for CATV, they can do so without PUC approval, and set their rates wherever they want to. Customers would be free to choose either company for CATV service.
But is Comcast really planning to market CATV service in those five municipalities?
The company is coy about answering that question. But the five municipalities as a group have retained the Cohen Law Group of Pittsburgh to negotiate franchise fees that Comcast would have to pay to the municipalities if they do provide CATV.
On the record, Comcast is not officially looking at CATV service at this point, according to Robert Grove, vice president for communications in the company’s Keystone region.
In his official statement, he said, “We believe these municipalities offer an opportunity to respond to demand for Comcast business products and services in an area that neighbors Comcast’s existing footprint. Though we are exploring the possibility of offering residential services, at this time we do not have any concrete plans or timing.”
Grove also said that they could not be more specific than that while the company is in the midst of negotiating franchise agreements with the the five municipalities. The municipalities as a group have retained the Cohen Law Group of Pittsburgh to negotiate with Comcast.
Negotiations don’t necessarily mean that agreements will be reached. But if agreements are worked out, Comcast would have a green light to expand its service to CATV offerings to both business and residential customers in the five municipalities.
Blue Ridge management reacted to Comcast’s plans without actually mentioning Comcast.
“We’ve been proudly servicing customers and supporting communities throughout the Lancaster County area for over 40 years and from that perspective we consider ourselves the hometown team,” Mark Masenheimer, vice president of operations for all of Blue Ridge Communications said in an email.
“Our employees live and work in the towns and neighborhoods we serve and many have developed relationships with customers over the years. Continuing to invest in our network infrastructure so that we can provide the best technology available is a responsibility we take very seriously.
“It is our commitment to investing that has allowed us over the past 18 months to double our Internet speeds, offer new HD channels and launch our whole-home wifi solution, HomeFi. Just last month, we completed, ahead of schedule, the deployment of 1Gig Internet speed throughout our entire footprint.
“We didn’t do these things because of competition,” Masenheimer said, “we did them because our customers deserve the best, we did them because it was the right thing to do. We’re a small company with the ability to deliver big things and we’re just getting started.
“We don’t ever want our customers to feel like they’re missing out. If they want it, Blue Ridge has it.”
When asked if Comcast’s intent was to either replace or supplement Blue Ridge, Todd Eachus said, “We will be an alternative.”
Dick Wanner is a staff reporter/photographer for the Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express. He can be reached at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.
