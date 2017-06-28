- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Ice cream and beer: Turkey Hill diversifies by transferring liquor licenses
For the second time in less than a week, Turkey Hill has requested the transfer of a liquor license that would open the door to beer sales at its local convenience stores, this one at 735 S. Broad St. in Lititz.
At a public meeting on June 27, Lititz Borough Council approved a liquor license transfer from the River Street Café in Marietta.
Last week, Warwick Township approved a similar request for the Turkey Hill at 600 N. Oak St.
At the borough council hearing, attorney Paul Namey represented Turkey Hill and explained that the transfer of the license would be the first step in allowing beer to be sold for carry out, as well as limited on-the-premises consumption. The request would have to be approved by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
The Lititz store would need to be remodeled in order to set up a restaurant that would seat 30 people. Customers would be limited to purchasing two six packs of beer and to drinking no more than two beers on the premises. At a later date, Turkey Hill may want to sell wine, which would be limited to four bottles to go.
The beer section would be dedicated to beer sales. There would be no amusements or games. Beer sales would be permitted between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, even though the convenience store is open 24 hours a day.
A new store manager would be hired, along with several new employees, to handle the expanded business. All store employees would be trained and certified in RAMP, which stands for Responsible Alcohol Management Program, through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Alcohol can only be consumed within the designated area, which would be closely monitored to be sure no one under 21 is able to get alcohol and that no one becomes intoxicated.
The request falls under Pennsylvania’s Act 39, which was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf and opens up the sale of beer and wine to locations such as gas stations and convenience stores.
Although the request for the transfer of the liquor license was approved, Turkey Hill will need to go before borough council again to get approvals for the store renovation and to meet parking requirements. All members of borough council approved the request, except for Christine Sensenich.
Skate park renovations
It was a full house at Monday’s meeting, with approximately 25 people attending to seek possible renovations to the borough’s skate park off Maple Street, behind Lititz Springs Pool.
Josh Sabo of the Lancaster County Skate Park Association was looking for support from borough council to look into replacing the current outdated system with concrete ramps that would be safer and would last longer.
Sabo noted that the park was in “shambles” with makeshift maintenance to hold the system together. It was installed nearly 20 years ago and is a popular spot for teens and young adults who want a safe place off the street to skate.
Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye was involved when the park was first opened near the water tower and later shifted to the area near the pool.
“Back then, it was important to get kids off the street to a safer location,” said Nye, agreeing that the metal ramps have been maintained as well as possible. The park is inspected annually for safety.
Rob Reed, development director for the Lancaster Science Factory, was also at the meeting, and noted that concrete ramps would be a major improvement. He explained that those interested in updating the skate park would be looking into grant applications and other private funding resources to support the park.
Council member Scott Hain, who is also on the borough parks committee, said he was aware of the declining condition of the park and encouraged the skate boarders to seek community and private fundraising to help make improvements. With renovations needed for the aging pool, the borough would not have the resources to fund the skate park without considerable outside funding.
For now, the borough will continue to maintain the park as needed, by welding sections and doing stop gap repairs. Council members agreed that a new concrete skate park would be a good recreational area in the borough, encouraging Sabo and others to look into fundraising for the project. There was no estimate on the cost of new concrete ramps and other updates.
Busy week for police
Chief Nye has advice for vehicle owners in the borough.
“Lock your doors and don’t leave your valuables in plain view,” he said, noting that a recent string of more than 20 vehicle break-ins occurred mostly in unlocked vehicles.
Nye also noted that the past week was a busy one for his department, with several serious police incidents in addition to the vehicle thefts. They included a mental health issue, and a shooting incident in the borough and in adjacent Warwick Township. Nye commended M&E Roofing for stepping up to finish a roofing project after a Lititz man fell from his roof and suffered serious injuries.
Special events approved
Council approved special event permits for the Lititz Outdoor Fine Arts Show on July 29 in Lititz Springs Park, and for the Hartz PT Fall Blast 5K Run & Walk on Oct. 7. They also OKed activity permits for the July 22 MELA Indian-American Fusion Community Festival on July 22 in Lititz Springs Park, and for a West End Avenue block party on July 30. Two National Night Out events were approved for Aug. 1, one on East Lemon Street and the other in the Fourth Avenue neighborhood.
Sidewalk repairs
A South Broad Street couple requested relief from having to replace sidewalk in front of their home. Kathlyn Reynolds stated that the sidewalk was not cracked, chipped or crumbling, and that it was level. She had asked Mayor Tim Snyder to look at the sidewalk and he shared her view that it was only slightly worn, not in need of replacement as it had been designated.
However, borough council was not able to grant the request, suggesting that the Reynolds would need to file an appeal. Council President Karen Weibel and council member Hain both shared their stories of having to replace their own sidewalks at considerable expense.
“I feel your pain,” said Weibel, explaining the requests to replace sidewalks ties into street repairs and the appeal process would be the appropriate way to seek relief.
Weibel also noted that the borough has considered the possibility of having a curb and sidewalk tax that would spread the cost of repairs and replacement throughout the borough, not just to homeowners on certain blocks who must handle it themselves and hire contractors. The borough would use the tax funding to do the sidewalk and curb replacements.
Laura Knowles is a local freelance reporter who covers the Lititz Borough municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
READ MORE: Warwick Twp. also OKs liquor license transfer
