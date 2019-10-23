Hunter’s Heroes

Hunter Bristow home from 200-plus-day hospital stay

After 205 days in the hospital, 7-year-old Hunter Bristow was finally home.

As the second-grader returned to Lititz by ambulance, he was greeted by his classmates at Lititz Elementary School on Oct. 16. Even though it was raining, the students stood at the two covered entrances along East Orange Street and lined the first-floor windows.

They held signs welcoming him back, and some students held letters that spelled out: W-E-L-C-O-M-E H-O-M-E H-U-N-T-E-R.

As Hunter peered out of the ambulance, he grinned in his characteristic way. He couldn’t have been happier to see his classmates.

“Hunter has been through a lot in his young life,” said his mother Shannon Bristow. “But he always manages to smile through it all.”

Hunter won’t be going back to school for a while, but he is hoping it won’t be too long. He will be recovering at home with his family and nurses to tend to him until he is well enough to return to school.

The son of Shannon and Dan Bristow of North Cedar Street, Hunter was born with a very rare type of dwarfism and suffers from severe kyphoscoliosis, which is a severe deformity of the spine. He has been in and out of doctor’s offices, hospitals, and therapy centers throughout his life.

In April 2019, Hunter underwent surgery to place rods in his back in an effort to straighten his severely curved spine. He was in surgery for 13 hours, and due to complications, he suffered lung problems and lost feeling in his legs.

For the past seven months, Hunter has been at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware. Finally, it was time to return home, and Hunter was thrilled to go home to his family, which also includes his 2-year-old brother Brooks.

“I really missed everybody, and Patriot,” said Hunter, as he hugged his beloved dog, who was wagging his tail and cuddling with his boy.

Along with the welcome signs at Lititz Elementary School, neighbors had decorated the family home with signs and banners. His uncle Matt Bristow of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office had provided the police escort through Chester County and Lancaster County on his way home.

“He is my hero,” said Bristow. “He is a tough little guy.”

For his mother, Hunter’s ordeal has been an unimaginable experience. It was hard to watch her son suffer for so many weeks, and she spent much of her time at the hospital.

“It’s becoming more and more obvious that life will never be the same for our little boy,” said Shannon Bristow, adding that their younger son, Brooks, has the same condition and she worries about his future as well.

A family friend has started a Go Fund Me account to help provide for the family’s needs, which include making their home wheelchair accessible, moving Hunter’s bedroom to the first floor, converting a vehicle to transport a wheelchair, medical equipment, and ongoing nursing care and therapy. So far, more than $25,000 has been raised.

Still, Hunter was smiling as everyone welcomed him home. He was looking forward to going back to school with his friends, being with family and his dog, riding real trains, and collecting model trains.

“I love trains,” he said. “And I love being back home.”

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.