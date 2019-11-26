Horst Arts hosting grand opening Dec. 7 and 8
Horst Arts recently opened at 52 S. Main Street, Manheim. The space will host both Jason Horst’s graphic and web design business and his wife Katherine’s art studio.
“We used to drive by this space, and I would look at it and hope to find a space like it someday. So it’s pretty exciting to actually have the space ourselves,” Katherine said.
The couple will host a grand opening in conjunction with Christmas in Manheim from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7 and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. Guests can tour the space, enjoy refreshments, and even try their hand at creating a “mini-masterpiece” on a 3-inch by 3-inch canvas.
After working in an ad agency, Jason launched his own business, Piksl Design, in 2003. Working from the couple’s home, he provided graphic design, web design and web branding to clients throughout the country and even some international clients, too. The business was incorporated two years ago as Horst Graphics LLC.
“I’m starting to focus a bit more on local clients, and we want to become more involved with the local community,” he said about the transition from a home-based business to having an office outside the home.
A 2009 graduate of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Katherine holds a bachelor of fine arts degree. She’s been exhibiting artwork since 2009, and became a full time artist in 2012 with an in-home studio. Although she’s trained in oil and traditional media, after graduating from PCAD, she began exploring mixed media/collage.
“I create artwork using cut paper,” she said. “The paper is ‘found’ paper; it can be from discarded books or magazines, newspapers, tissue paper, coffee filters or even old wallpaper. One woman gave me an old wallpaper sample book she found. I also use discarded wrapping paper,” she explained, “To me, it’s about texture. It’s like a puzzle. As I create the piece, I may also use stencils or water pencil.”
Once the image is created, she applies a finish on it, so people can touch it. “The pieces are framed, but not covered with glass. They have a 3-D effect, and the glass would mute that,” she said.
Guests at the grand opening will have a chance to view her work. One of her pieces will also be on display at the REO Suites, 41-43 N. Main St., Manheim during the Women’s Club of Manheim’s Holiday Home Tour on December 8.
Katherine’s studio will be on the second floor, while Jason’s business will be on the first floor. He said the area will be a collaborate space with room for a photography studio. Two rooms front Main Street and boast large display windows. Katherine’s artwork will be hung there, but she said initially it won’t be a gallery. Her work is currently on display at Red Raven Art Company, Lancaster, and Lebanon Picture Frame Fine Art Gallery & Framing.
“I have good relationships with both those galleries, so I don’t want to compete with them. I do get some private commissions; we’ll have pieces here so people can see what kind of work I do,” she explained.
She added that her studio area will also have a seating space. “It will be a comfy space, so people can get a sense of what the artwork may look like in a home setting,” she said.
In the future she plans to host art workshops and some of the first floor space will be available for people to use for special events. The building was the first home for Big Dream Creative Arts Studio, which is now in a larger space at 2 N. Charlotte St, Manheim. Big Dream offers classes in music, arts and drama. “We don’t want to compete with Big Dream, we want to complement their offerings,” Jason stressed.
For further information about Horst Arts visit horstarts.com or call 717-682-2403.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
Horst Arts hosting grand opening Dec. 7 and 8
-
