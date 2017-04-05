Hooked on opening day: 150 attend annual sportsmen’s event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lititz Sportsmen’s Association continued its mission of “promoting and protecting our outdoor heritage” during Saturday’s Kids Fishing Day, an annual tradition on the opening day of trout season.

Volunteers stocked Lititz Run at the Warwick Township Riparian Park, located at Clay and Rothsville roads, with 800 trout, and local children under age 16 enjoyed a morning of fishing with family and friends.

“We enjoy doing this every year,” said Dick Fridinger, event chairman.

Fridinger said 150 kids attended, and even though the cold damp weather contributed to a slow start, the park was pretty busy by 9 a.m.

Zach Clare, 14, of Conestoga, won the top prize for catching the largest fish of the day, a 17½-inch rainbow trout. Meanwhile, Caleb Morrison won the prize for being the first kid to catch his five-trout limit.

The sportsmen also served up 200 hot dogs, 200 drinks, and 10 dozen donuts — all for free.

For those who missed it, the fishing fun didn’t begin and end on April 1. The sportsmen have a couple more events on the calendar:

Family Fun Day, which coincides with Pennsylvania’s Free Fish Day, will be held May 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Riparian Park. Anyone can fish; no license needed.

June 3 is the annual Handicap Fishing Derby, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., again at the Riparian Park.

For more information on these and other events, visit lititzsportsmen.com.

Photos by Melissa Mortimer